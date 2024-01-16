"MVPUP" "Should be the Dodger mascot" - Shohei Ohtani's dog Decoy melts hearts with adorable shenanigans

Shohei Ohtani is not only a dominant force on the baseball field but also a popular figure on social media. He has made headlines since signing the largest contract in MLB history, making surprise appearances at football games, and visiting restaurants in Los Angeles. Ohtani has been all over viral feeds for weeks, and one of his closest companions went viral this time.

Ohtani shared a story on his Instagram where he gifted a soft toy made by the "Konami" enterprise to his pet "Dekopin," or "Decoy." However, soon after, he posted another story where Decoy can be seen tearing up the toy.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The story quickly went viral among Ohtani's 7 million Instagram followers, who found the moment adorable.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Decoy has already gone viral on multiple occasions. Decoy made his first public appearance after Ohtani was named AL MVP last year and captivated fans during the post-game interview.

Furthermore, a few days ago, Decoy made headlines again with the US Visa story. When Decoy was officially introduced by Shohei Ohtani, former Chicago mayor and current U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel presented Ohtani’s fluffy friend with a mock visa.

Decoy was identified as "000MVPUP000," and his control number was "000GOODBOY000," with a dual nationality status of Japan and the U.S.

Shohei Ohtani’s Impact on Los Angeles Dodgers

The LA Dodgers convinced Shohei Ohtani to join their team by presenting a plan to win the World Series in the upcoming year.

To help the team acquire additional talent during the summer, Ohtani agreed to a deferred contract in which he will receive just $20 million for his services over 10 years, with the remaining $680 million paid out between 2034 and 2043.

The Japan Times reported that Ohtani's signing with the Dodgers caused an 8,350% spike in the team's merchandise sales, which indicates his impact on the baseball business market.

Moreover, it's possible that since Ohtani was with the Dodgers, Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto might as well have signed with the club.

With an MVP-studded lineup that includes Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers will pose a significant threat to any contenders for the World Series title.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.