“My mom was bowling the night I was born” - Mookie Betts shares unheard childhood tale as Dodgers star addresses 50/50 Foundation charity event

Dodgers star Mookie Betts has a deep passion for bowling, something he inherited from his mom, Diana Benedict. Betts is also passionate about several other sports, including gaming and golfing. However, the nostalgia from bowling hits is different, as it played an integral part when he was growing up.

Betts explained how he began bowling at a young age, much before he considered being a baseball player.

“I don’t know. I have no idea. It was just kind of random. My mom was bowling the night I was born, so maybe that’s what it is" - L.A. Dodgers star Mookie Betts explained to SportsNet LA

"I can’t really say. I mean, my crib was in the bowling alley, anything and everything was bowling from when I was a day old to now. It’s nothing new to me. I can’t really explain it. It’s just a passion that I have.” - Betts added

Mookie was the only participant in the 50/50 Foundation's bowling event to have competed in tournaments organized by the Professional Bowlers Association. The Dodgers star has several perfect scores in his bowling career.

"I’m going to try. Me and my mom, we took the cake last year. So we’ll try and repeat. We’ve got to defend our belt." - Mookie Betts talks about his desire to win this year's bowling charity event.

About 50/50 Foundation, created by Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna

Mookie Betts' mother, Diana, was his first baseball coach in the Little Leagues, as other coaches from the squad rejected Mookie despite his potential by calling him "too small."

Being a two-time World Series champion, he has decided to give back to the community by helping students break down societal boundaries and achieve their goals by making a difference. In 2023, the 50/50 Foundation held its inaugural bowling tournament to collect funds for the worthy cause.

This year's bowling event was organized in Downtown L.A., where Mookie and his wife Brianna were joined by his friends and colleagues. The star-studded guest list had Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, his wife Chelsea, Jason Heyward, and more.

