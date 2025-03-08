On Monday, Knoxville representative Tim Burchett, a Republican, took to social media to about his preferred investment of choice, after introducing a bill to ban stock trading by members of Congress.

The bill in question, introduced by Burchett on Friday, March 7, aims to prevent those in power from 'gaming the system' for personal and familial gain. It proposes barring the members themselves, any spouses and dependent children from engaging in any stock-trading-related activities.

According to numerous sources, Burchett himself does not own any stock. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), shortly after announcing the controversial bill, the former mayor of Knoxville announced that his money was invested in baseball cards and comic books instead.

"All my money is in Baseball Cards and Comic Books." Tim Burchett posted to X (formerly Twitter)

Of course, this is by no means a done deal yet, as Tim Burchett's bill is only at its introduction stage. In order to eventually come into effect, it must first go through a mutli-step process which includes a thorough review, a debate and vote on the floor, before utlimately reaching the President, who has the final say.

Tim Burchett's investments are set to appreciate in the future

While the future of Tim Burchett's proposed bill remains uncertain, his investments, however, are projected to yield significant returns in the coming years.

For baseball cards, the market as of 2024 is valued at $1.63 billion, set to grow to approximately $3.7 billion by 2032, according to SkyQuest. That number could go even higher, as the sport continues to gain popularity in areas that have traditionally not been part of 'baseball-watching' countries in the past.

Boston Red Sox v Detroit Tigers - Source: Getty

Comic books, on the other hand, represent a much more established market. Valued at $16.83 billion in 2024, the global market is predicted to grow to approximately $26.75 billion by 2032, according to Fortune Business.

