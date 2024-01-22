"My performance was really hindering the team and that sucked” - Nolan Arenado seeks strong comeback following injury ridden for Cardinals All-Star

St. Louis Cardinals All-Star slugger Nolan Arenado endured a difficult season in 2023 due to back issues. He was shut down for the season in September and was unable to lead the team after the All-Star break.

The Athletics’ Katie Woo recently spoke to Arenado via a phone call and he talked about his experiences last year as well as his mindset for the upcoming season.

“A lot of the injuries that came with my lower back came from overwork... I just never felt comfortable. I was just grinding for feel. And that just wore me down... I think that was a mistake I made."

As one of the Cardinals' key batters, expectations are always high for Nolan Arenado high, putting him under pressure. With the team not performing and struggling with injuries, it was a tough campaign. When asked about his performances and the pressure, Arenado responded:

“I felt like my performance was really hindering this team. And that part sucked.”

However, the good news for the fans is that Arenado is now fit and ready to get back on the big-league stage for St. Louis.

“I feel really good... My swing is better right now than it was probably at any point last year.”

Nolan Arenado hopes the Cardinals can combine youth and experience to great effect in 2024

The St. Louis Cardinals have made some significant moves to strengthen their bullpen with the addition of Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Sonny Gray early in the offseason. With the return of Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals will be a tough team to beat in 2024.

The team also has a promising farm system with many young prospects set to make a name for themselves in the major leagues. Nolan Arenado shared his thoughts on the pressure to succeed and what the future might hold for St. Louis:

“When you’re not winning, people get frustrated. It’s tough for these young guys because the expectation is to go out there and win ballgames, go win a division, win a World Series,” said Arenado.

“But it’s also hard to do that when you don’t have a whole lot of experience. If (the young players) are healthy, with the veterans we have, I think we could be pretty darn good.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating whether Arenado can return to his prime form, but the eight-time All-Star is up for the challenge.

“We have to take a huge step. I don’t think it’s OK to have another bad year. We don’t have time to not be good again... I'm doing everything I can to prepare to be a better player for this organization and also lead batter.”

Nolan Arenado is expected to report to Jupiter, FL on Feb. 12, a week before the team’s full-squad workout session.

