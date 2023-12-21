"My phone started going crazy" - Former MLB pitcher Jake Peavy amazed by fans' response after music star Billie Eilish dons a White Sox Peavy jersey

Former MLB star Jake Peavy retired in 2016, but his Chicago White Sox jersey seems to be grabbing headlines even today. Peavy played five seasons with the White Sox between 2009 and 2013.

Recently on "Saturday Night Live," music sensation Billie Elish was spotted donning Peavy's No. 44 White Sox jersey. For many, it was a strange choice by the singer, given that Elish's hometown was Los Angeles, 2,000 miles away from Chicago. Moreover, Peavy is not well known for his stint with the White Sox, adding to the strangeness.

This led to Jake Peavy's phone buzzing, who shared the experience with Matt Monagan:

"My phone started going crazy when it aired on the East Coast and that went on into the night," Peavy said. "I don't know the last time something got that much traction in my phone with text messages." [via MLB.com]

Moreover, it was cool for his son, Jude, to see the 22-year-old music star donning his father's jersey.

Peavy also admitted that he is not sure why Elish donned the jersey, but now that she has, he is all praise for the black jersey:

"Your guess is as good as mine," Peavy added. "But that black and white is as good looking a jersey that's ever been made. I pitched in that jersey most of the time."

Jake Peavy wants to sign his White Sox jersey and gift her

Peavy doesn't know if Elish is a fan of the White Sox or him in particular, but he wants to thank her by signing the jersey and gifting it to her:

"I'm gonna reach out, I come in peace," Jake Peavy said. "I wanna sign a jersey for her. She gave me huge street cred in my household and throughout the next generation. Us in the MLB world are appreciative of what she does."

Although he pitched with the White Sox for nearly a decade and put up some impressive numbers, Peavy is best recognized for his stint with the San Diego Padres. He played there between 2002 to 2009, acquiring the Cy Young Award, the Triple Crown and two ERA titles.

