"My wife bad" - Mookie Betts gets coaxed into a haircut by his wife, former Boston Red Sox player calls her the real MVP

Los Angeles Dodgers' right fielder Mookie Betts took to Instagram and shared a fun clip with his 1.1 million followers where he was coaxed into getting a haircut by his wife, Brianna Betts. In the video, Mookie can be seen sitting on a chair in front of a mirror wearing a chair cloth, and Brianna is trimming his hair. In the caption, Mookie mentioned how his wife would not let him step out of their home without getting a proper haircut. Betts went on to add how it was a doubleheader because he also happened to attend an important meeting while getting the haircut. One of the hilarious things is that Mookie chose to play the song "My Chick Bad" by Ludacris ft. Nicki Minaj.

The lyrics of the song, "My Chick Bad" goes "My chick bad, My chick hood, My chick do stuff that your chick wish she could."

"My wife bad!!! She wasn’t letting me out the house another day without a cut! Double header today, had to get a cut while taking a meeting." -@Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts and Brianna Hammonds got married in December 2021 at Terranea Resort.

"Meet The Betts!!! 12/1/21 One of the best days of my life!!! @briannamichelle1 I love you and blessed to call you my wife. Thank you to our family and friends who traveled near and far to celebrate our Love!" - @ Mookie Betts

Former Boston Red Sox player, Deven Marrero commented Mookie Betts' wife to be the real MVP

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

As Mookie uploaded the hilarious clip to Instagram, people, including former MLB players, team managers, and fans, were quick to comment.

Former Boston Red Sox player Deven Marrero said, "Mrs. Briana Betts is the real MVP!!"

Alex Cora, the manager of the MLB team Boston Red Sox, also left a comment on the Mookie's IG video with an emoji of a razor.

Mookie Betts' Instagram video gets a lot of comment from MLB Players, former MLB players, fans, and team managers.

Dexter Fowler, a former MLB player sarcastically commented, "What was she brushin tho? lol."

Former MLB player leaves comments on Mookie Betts' Instagram post.

David Ortiz, former Boston Red Sox player, commented, "Young blood mm want to make sure her man look good."

Another fan named Samar H Sobh speculated that Betts' wife had spotted his hair on the broadcast and decided to get him a haircut like the rest of the world.

Another former MLB player leaves a hilarious comment on Betts' IG video.

It was lovely to see Brianna giving Mookie a haircut with dedication. Mrs. Brianna Betts is a caring wife, and Mr. Betts is one lucky man!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt