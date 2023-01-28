The New York Mets have locked up outfielder Jeff McNeil for the next four years. The two sides agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension, pending a physical, of course. The 31-year-old wasn't set to hit free agency until he turned 33, but the Mets wanted to get this one out of the way early.

McNeil is a two-time All-Star coming off the best season of his career. He led the league with a .326 batting average in 589 plate appearances. He also had a career-high in doubles with 39.

McNeil has incredible bat-to-ball skills. He excels at putting the ball in play and being a nuisance to the opposing pitcher. He's the perfect player for a team that believes they have the talent to win the World Series in 2023.

New York Mets fans couldn't be happier to see the team get an extension done with the reigning National League batting champion. He was truly a bright spot for the team last season.

"Absolutely LOVE this deal! Let's lockup Alonso next!" one fan tweeted.

"Absolutely LOVE this deal! Let's lockup Alonso next!" one fan tweeted.

"Wow. That's a steal," another fan tweeted.

It looks like the Mets wanted to get out in front of this one. This opens them up to talk extensions with Pete Alonso, who's going to be a free agent in two seasons.

Jeremy 🌴 @LAjeremycharles @JeffPassan Thats a great deal honestly. Thought he would command much more. @JeffPassan Thats a great deal honestly. Thought he would command much more.

Fans are happy they got a team-friendly deal like the Atlanta Braves have been getting from their core guys. Atlanta was smart and locked up their young talent before they got close to free agency.

The dominoes are starting to fall for the Mets. They're shaping up to be a real threat over the next couple of seasons.

Is this the year of the New York Mets?

Wild Card Series, Game 2: San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

The team made some serious moves this offseason. One of their biggest moves this winter was acquiring Justin Verlander. Verlander is the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner. He'll be a threat at the top of a rotation that includes Max Scherzer and Kodai Senga.

They have one of the toughest starting rotations across the league. On top of that, they have one of the best closers in the game, Edwin Diaz. It's not going to be easy for opposing batters to score runs in the Big Apple.

Are we going to see a dominant season from the New York Mets in 2023?

