“Never seen anything like it”: Dave Roberts compares Shohei Ohtani to Barry Bonds after clutch 3-run homer

Shohei Ohtani came up big Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as his three-run homer capped off a six-run ninth inning rally to win the game 14-11. Ohtani's big night, along with his stellar resume, which includes three MVPs and multiple All-Star selections, has placed him in an elite category of hitters.

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts went one step ahead and placed Ohtani in a category with one of the most feared hitters in baseball history, Barry Bonds.

On Friday, after the win, Roberts had high praise for his leadoff hitter, who went 3-6, including a home run and two doubles. USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale shared Roberts' thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

"Between him and Barry Bonds, they’re the two best players I’ve ever seen. I played with Barry. But what Shohei does in the clutch, I’ve never seen anything like what he does in the clutch.”

That’s no light comparison coming from Roberts, who spent three seasons with Bonds on the San Francisco Giants. Yet Shohei Ohtani’s knack for delivering when it matters most separates him even from Bonds in Roberts’ eyes.

Can Shohei Ohtani live up to Barry Bonds comparison?

It’s a bold question.

Barry Bonds is considered the most dominant hitter MLB has ever seen. He holds the all-time home run record (762), owns seven MVP awards and was so feared that teams would rather walk him with the bases loaded rather than pitch to him. His 2004 season alone — when he drew 232 walks and posted a .609 on-base percentage — showed his dominance at the plate.

However, Shohei Ohtani isn’t just a hitter. He’s a once-in-a-century talent who dominates as both a power-hitting slugger and a frontline starting pitcher. In 2023, he led the league in home runs while also posting a sub-3.00 ERA on the mound. His two-way ability gives him a case Bonds never had to make.

However, while all looks great for Shohei Ohtani, longevity could be an issue. He has had one Tommy John surgery. If he continues to be a two-way star, he will have double the wear and tear.

To live up to Bonds' unmatched hitting legacy, Ohtani will have to keep racking up historic seasons deep into his 30s to cover ground to the former Giants' two decades of dominance.

