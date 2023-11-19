San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler died on Nov. 14, as confirmed in a statement by the team on Tuesday.

However, the organization didn't mention any reason for the demise of the 63-year-old. Many personalities in the MLB fraternity expressed their condolences on hearing the news, including his successor, Eric Kutsenda.

Kutsenda, a minority owner of the Padres, will take interim control of the organization. The 51-year-old outlined a bold vision to fulfill Peter Seidler's dream, saying in a press release:

“I am excited to partner with Erik Greupner and A.J. Preller to help guide the Padres forward in fulfillment of Peter’s vision,’’ Kutsenda said.

“That vision includes the Padres remaining as a family asset for generations to come and is anchored in Peter’s dedication to the fans and community of San Diego. Our north star remains the same: to win a World Series championship for the city of San Diego.”

Seidler, who twice had treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, said in September that he wouldn't attend the rest of the season, as he recovered from a medical operation in August.

MLB fraternity reacts to Peter Seidler's death

Many players and key front office personnel took to social media to express their condolences for Peter Seidler's death.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was having a meeting when he learned about Seidler's death. He shared the news with the meeting members, who didn't utter a word.

“I saw the news on my phone, I couldn’t believe it," Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said.

“We just sat there," Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said, “and couldn’t say anything.’’

The NL 2023 Cy Young winner and current free agent, Blake Snell, said that Seidler was a pure soul.

"He (Peter Seidler) was just the most genuine and pure soul, He (Seidler) was such a great man," Snell said.

Pitcher Yu Darvish took to social media and recognized Seidler as a wonderful human being.

Even a memorial was organized for Padres faithful at their ballpark to gather and pay their respect to the late and cherished owner.

