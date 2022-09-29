New York Mets and Atlanta Braves fans argue over who will win the NL East in one of the closest divisional races in years: "Mets won’t blow it" "Braves are just more talented and more playoff experience"

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves face a war of attrition to the finish line in the National League East. The two teams are in the midst of one of the most entertaining division races in years. The battle for first-place has been back-and-forth all season. With seven games remaining, it looks like it will go down to the final few days.

The Braves defeated the Washington Nationals, 8-2, last night to keep pace with the first-place Mets. The two teams are currently tied with a 97-58 record. The Mets retain the first-place spot based on their head-to-head record. The Mets currently hold a 9-7 lead in the season record. To make matters more interesting, the two teams will face off in a three-game series starting Friday.

New York Mets and Atlanta Braves fans have been debating which of these teams holds the advantage. There are a lot of factors to consider, including the remaining schedule, starting pitching, bullpen health, and the current form of both teams.

The Atlanta Braves are currently on a four-game win streak and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They face the Washington Nationals before heading home to take on the New York Mets. Atlanta will close out their season with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

This divisional race could very well be determined by its head-to-head record. With the Mets holding a two-game lead (9-7), they would win the season series with one win in Atlanta.

The Braves will need to sweep the Mets to edge the series 10-9. Otherwise, all the pressure would be on the Braves to win the division outright.

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are tied for first-place in one of the most entertaining division battles in years

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is tagged out by Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets at Truist Park

The Mets, meanwhile, are choking their lead away similarly to their previous seasons. They have allowed the Braves to remain in the hunt. The Marlins edged out the Mets 6-4 on Tuesday to hamper their chances of stretching their lead. New York faces the Marlins again on Wednesday. After that, they play three highly anticipated games in Atlanta before the Mets return to New York to play the Nationals.

The highly anticipated three-game series in Atlanta will be the center of attention come Friday. Truist Park is a fortress and there is no doubt the fans will come out in numbers to support the Braves. It will be an intimidating atmosphere for the Mets.

With seven games left in the season, every at-bat counts. The New York Mets have held on to first-place throughout most of the season. The Atlanta Braves will look to play the role of spoiler as they look to defend their 2021 World Series title. All eyes will be on the Braves versus Mets series that starts on Friday.

