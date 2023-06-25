The New York Mets have struggled this year, but had the chance to earn a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies- one of the teams they trail in the NL East. They entered the eighth inning with a 6-3 lead and left the game with a 7-6 loss after a bullpen meltdown. Walks, hit batsmen and more led to a four-run eighth and the loss.

The game got away from the New York Mets

This dropped their overall record to 35-42 and a stunning 14.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. Despite boasting the MLB's highest payroll by a wide margin, they're one of the most disappointing teams in all of baseball.

This was an avoidable loss, especially in the eyes of fans. With very few major injuries to their roster, these losses are not due to anything other than mediocre play. The starting pitching, bullpen and lineup have all been disappointing most of the season.

Fans upset with New York Mets shocking loss

New York Mets fans are less than pleased with the latest loss. Many of them are calling for the team to blow it up or for Buck Showalter to be fired. After a 101-win season last year, all of this is a bit surprising.

PATHETIC. BLOW THE WHOLE TEAM UP. TOP TO BOTTOM. @Mets SEASON IS OFFICIALLY OVER.PATHETIC. BLOW THE WHOLE TEAM UP. TOP TO BOTTOM. @Mets SEASON IS OFFICIALLY OVER. PATHETIC. BLOW THE WHOLE TEAM UP. TOP TO BOTTOM.

Andrew Livingston @AndrewLiv @Mets Sometimes bad teams are lovable, you guys are an embarrassment @Mets Sometimes bad teams are lovable, you guys are an embarrassment

Evan @OhChev @Mets fire hefner and buck lol only possible way to save this garbage season @Mets fire hefner and buck lol only possible way to save this garbage season

Save the season and fire Buck and Eppler. They are not the future and certainly no the present.



We deserve better. @Mets Idc what anyone says anymore. The unacceptable losses continue to stack up.Save the season and fire Buck and Eppler. They are not the future and certainly no the present.We deserve better. @Mets Idc what anyone says anymore. The unacceptable losses continue to stack up.Save the season and fire Buck and Eppler. They are not the future and certainly no the present.We deserve better.

Stacy NYC @Hustlediva1 @Mets Buck wanted to leave real fast to avoid the questions so he got himself ejected at the 11th hour @Mets Buck wanted to leave real fast to avoid the questions so he got himself ejected at the 11th hour

. @KayvonPlzSack @Mets Steve Cohen watching his 400 million dollar team lose 100 games (he is very proud of Buck and Eppler) @Mets Steve Cohen watching his 400 million dollar team lose 100 games (he is very proud of Buck and Eppler) https://t.co/SCLMweR7nG

It was another extremely disappointing loss for the Mets, who continue to slip further and further in the standings. One of the pre-season favorites, Fangraphs now gives them a measly 18.6% chance of making the postseason.

