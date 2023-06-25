The New York Mets have struggled this year, but had the chance to earn a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies- one of the teams they trail in the NL East. They entered the eighth inning with a 6-3 lead and left the game with a 7-6 loss after a bullpen meltdown. Walks, hit batsmen and more led to a four-run eighth and the loss.
This dropped their overall record to 35-42 and a stunning 14.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. Despite boasting the MLB's highest payroll by a wide margin, they're one of the most disappointing teams in all of baseball.
This was an avoidable loss, especially in the eyes of fans. With very few major injuries to their roster, these losses are not due to anything other than mediocre play. The starting pitching, bullpen and lineup have all been disappointing most of the season.
Fans upset with New York Mets shocking loss
New York Mets fans are less than pleased with the latest loss. Many of them are calling for the team to blow it up or for Buck Showalter to be fired. After a 101-win season last year, all of this is a bit surprising.
It was another extremely disappointing loss for the Mets, who continue to slip further and further in the standings. One of the pre-season favorites, Fangraphs now gives them a measly 18.6% chance of making the postseason.