New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco dominated the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday evening. The righty went six innings, giving up just one run on six hits and four strikeouts.

The Mets would go on to win the game 4-1. They have taken the first two games, giving them the series win already. They'll look to finish up the series with a sweep on Thursday.

The win moves the Mets to 29-27 on the season, four games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves. This is exactly how the team needed to respond after losing their series to the Colorado Rockies just days ago.

The Mets will likely hand the ball to Max Scherzer for game three, while the Phillies will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker. Thursday's matchup could result in a pitcher's duel with how both pitchers have looked this season.

"Suddenly this Mets' rotation is looking a lot better" one fan tweeted.

"Back to back solid starts from him, love to see it!" another fan tweeted.

New York Mets fans were ecstatic with the performance from Carlos Carrasco. He was coming off a great start against the Chicago Cubs last week and he's now won his last four starts in a row.

aiden @wattlol19 @Mets @Cookie_Carrasco He starting to turn things around fr. Love to see it @Mets @Cookie_Carrasco He starting to turn things around fr. Love to see it

The bullpen was also stellar on Wednesday. They helped shut the door as Brooks Raley, Adam Ottavino, and David Roberston kept the Phillies scoreless.

Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets' pitching staff have turned it around

The New York Mets' pitching staff started the season rocky. They were missing their highly-talked-about acquisition in the offseason Justin Verlander to start the season. They also saw their other ace, Max Scherzer, be suspended when umpires ejected him for the use of sticky stuff.

Scherzer served his suspension, and Verlander has since come off the IL. Now, the starting rotation has started getting their feet underneath them and performing like they know they should.

Carlos Carrasco is coming off two great starts, and Kodai Senga pitched a gem Tuesday night. In his longest start of the season, Senga went seven innings giving up one hit and striking out nine batters.

This is the perfect time for the pitching staff to unite and start dominating. On paper, they have one of the best rotations in the league but haven't performed anywhere like it. If the Mets want to go the distance this season, they'll need their pitchers to keep it up.

