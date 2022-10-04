New York Mets fans devastated by disappointing injury update for All-Star Starling Marte: "This franchise is doomed to fail for eternity" , "Yeah he ain't playing in the wild card"

It's been a rough week for the New York Mets. The injury news on Starling Marte will only add to their woes.

It doesn't look good for the Mets outfielder. Marte suffered a partial fracture in his middle finger last month. The club had hoped to have him back for a crucial series against the Atlanta Braves, but it remains unclear when he will return.

The injury is a serious loss for the New York Mets, who have suffered a demoralizing finish to the season. The team that looked to be cruising to the playoffs and finishing atop the National League East will likely have to settle for second place. After being swept by the Braves in Atlanta, they suddenly find themselves 1.5 games behind the reigning champions with just three games remaining.

Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets According to the Mets, Starling Marte attempted to hit short soft toss with two hands today. Buck Showalter indicated it did not go well for Marte. According to the Mets, Starling Marte attempted to hit short soft toss with two hands today. Buck Showalter indicated it did not go well for Marte.

Mike Puma of the 'New York Post' recently tweeted an update on Starling Marte's progress. The two-time All-Star is having difficulty gripping a baseball and holding a bat. A once promising season now seems to be spiraling out of control.

Max @moose99lgm @NYPost_Mets Yeah he ain't playing in the wild card. @NYPost_Mets Yeah he ain't playing in the wild card.

CanhaWhoopass @CanhaWhoopass @NYPost_Mets Aka the seasons over and this franchise is doomed to fail for eternity @NYPost_Mets Aka the seasons over and this franchise is doomed to fail for eternity

Marte has been out since September 6 after being hit by a pitch by Pittsburgh Pirates' Mitch Keller. He was placed on the Injured list on September 10 and has yet to return to the lineup.

It cannot be understated how important Starling Marte is to the Mets. The two-time All-Star makes their offense tick and is a pillar of their defense.

Starling Marte of the New York Mets is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies

This season, Marte has a .292/.347/.468 slash line over 118 games. He has contributed with 16 home runs, 63 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. Add all of that up and Marte really is the total package. A speedster with a high batting average, who can also hit homers and drive in runs.

Andrew @PsuMetsFan @NYPost_Mets People will disagree but he was always the spark plug, the glue of this offense.. we surely win 2 more games over the past month with him @NYPost_Mets People will disagree but he was always the spark plug, the glue of this offense.. we surely win 2 more games over the past month with him

Arguably his greatest strength is on the defensive side. Marte already has two Gold Gloves to his name and is regarded as one of the top outfielders in the league.

Carlos hernandez @loshernandez29 @bxownzswizzy85 Marte is a game changer for Mets . He effects team defense speed hitting vs lefties etc . Really hope he’s back @bxownzswizzy85 Marte is a game changer for Mets . He effects team defense speed hitting vs lefties etc . Really hope he’s back

Many fans believe the demise of this Mets team could be directly linked to Marte's injury. The Mets were in control of their destiny but have struggled lately. The team is 10-9 since Marte was placed on the IL in September.

mac harry @macharry6 @NYPost_Mets A hit by pitch single season record with a high price! Ruined our season more to the point. @NYPost_Mets A hit by pitch single season record with a high price! Ruined our season more to the point.

Conor LETS GO MARLINS ❼ @cmw2693 @AndrewLiv @NYPost_Mets You can’t rush an injury.He can’t even do soft toss so why should he be able to swing against aces like darvish and musgrove in 3 days? @AndrewLiv @NYPost_Mets You can’t rush an injury.He can’t even do soft toss so why should he be able to swing against aces like darvish and musgrove in 3 days?

Andone @Andone82191539 @NYPost_Mets Bummer, the offense has gone as far as Marte goes. Very bad sign for playoffs. Would be nice to see them step up in his absence, but we shall see @NYPost_Mets Bummer, the offense has gone as far as Marte goes. Very bad sign for playoffs. Would be nice to see them step up in his absence, but we shall see

It's not all doom and gloom for the New York Mets. They have secured a spot in the postseason. They also boast one of the most feared pitching rotations in MLB. The roster, however, will need to pick themselves up after a difficult and anticlimactic end to the regular season. If not, it may be another heartbreaking season for Mets fans.

