New York Mets fans devestated after losing first game to Atlanta Braves with NL East on the line: "Congrats Braves it's your division" , "That was borderline pathetic from DeGrom tonight"

The New York Mets dropped their first game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves by a score of 5-2. With the loss tonight, the Mets are now tied with the Braves for first place in the National League East. New York will look to bounce back in their final two games against Atlanta this weekend.

The loss has Mets fans furious with losing hope in winning the division. After calling up the number one prospect in baseball, Francisco Alvarez, Mets fans had high hopes coming into Friday.

"Congrats Braves it's your division" one fan claimed.

"Be real - That was borderline pathetic from DeGrom tonight. Brutal." said another.

Fans weren't impressed with the performance of ace pitcher Jacob DeGrom tonight. He went six innings, giving up three runs but struck out 11 along the way. DeGrom gave up back-to-back home runs in the second inning to Matt Olson and Austin Riley. The Mets couldn't recover after those two home runs.

The loss has really shaken up New York Mets fans. The lack of offense is concerning with so much on the line in this weekend's series. Fans will be hoping their bats wake up tomorrow and they can rebound from the loss.

Fans don't believe the New York Mets came out with a lot of effort in their game tonight. The offense was lacking, the pitching was poor, and they seemed to be going through the motions until late in the game. Some fans are putting in tonight's effort on Mets manager Buck Showalter.

Other fans don't care about tonight's results, they're onto game two tomorrow with the Braves. The Mets need to take back control of the division by beating the Braves on Saturday and Sunday. This would give them a two-game lead heading into the final series of the regular season.

All eyes were on Francisco Alvarez as he made his debut tonight for the Mets. The prospect went 0-4 with a strikeout in his first Major League action. It will be interesting to see if Buck Showalter puts him in the lineup for Saturday's matchup.

The New York Mets need to take advantage of the Wild Card round bye

NY Mets v Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets need to take the next two games from the Atlanta Braves. A bye in the playoffs is a major advantage, allowing you to go into a series with fresher arms and fresher minds. A Wild Card round bye could be something that makes or breaks a team from winning the World Series.

