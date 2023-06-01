Will the New York Mets be the team to land superstar Shohei Ohtani when his contract expires at the end of the season? Prominent MLB insider Buster Olney seems to think so.

He has reported that the Mets are the front-runners to land Ohtani in the winter. Olney points out that general manager Billy Eppler was the one who signed Ohtani to the Los Angeles Angels during his time there. Olney believes this gives the Mets a huge advantage.

The Mets have the highest payroll in baseball history, so they're not afraid to pay big bucks. If they do land Ohtani, it won't be cheap. Many around the league are expecting him to land a historic contract.

Other teams Olney mentioned that would be in the running for the two-way sensation are the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres.

"Senga and Ohtani could lead the Mets after Verlander and Scherzer leave.. and MUCH younger," one fan tweeted.

"This would be my dream scenario," another fan tweeted.

New York Mets fans would love to see the team acquire Shohei Ohtani. No other player brings the value that Ohtani does. Fans believe he and Kodai Senga would be a force to be reckoned with.

If the Mets want to land Ohtani, they'll have their work cut out for themselves. Every team will try its hand at acquiring the Japanese flamethrower.

Shohei Ohtani to the New York Mets would be a sight to see

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels

The one obstacle the New York Mets face when acquiring Shohei Ohtani is their media availability. Ohtani is not a fan of being a regular with the media after the games. Given how closely New York media covers their teams and players, this could be something the team has to keep in mind.

If the Mets did land Ohtani, it would be monumental. Kodai Senga and Ohtani would take over headlines as the team's aces, making the Mets Japan's new favorite MLB team.

Given how the team looks this season, it could force owner Steve Cohen to pursue Ohtani aggressively. Cohen desperately wants the Mets to return to their glory, and nobody would help them do that as Ohtani could.

All eyes will be on Ohtani all season long. If he decides to test out free agency at the end of the season, as most assume, it will be the talking point of the offseason.

