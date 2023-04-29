The Atlanta Braves took the first game of their series against the New York Mets, and they needed only five innings to do it. The game ended due to inclement weather that showed no signs of stopping. Since the Braves held a 4-0 lead at the time of the delay, they have been awarded the win.

It was brutal for this National League East matchup to end after so many had looked forward to it. The series itself will likely be affected by rain at least once more, as the storm is not expected to pass in time. This is disappointing for baseball fans who were looking forward to two of MLB's best going at it.

New York Mets insider Anthony DiComo announced the game had ended after five innings of play on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo



WP: Max Fried

LP: David Peterson



Rain ended things early, but then again, so did Matt Olson.



Record: 15-12

Streak: L1

‍♂️ Pace: 90-72



Next: Saturday vs. ATL, 4:05 p.m. FINAL/5: Braves 4, Mets 0WP: Max FriedLP: David PetersonRain ended things early, but then again, so did Matt Olson.Record: 15-12Streak: L1‍♂️ Pace: 90-72Next: Saturday vs. ATL, 4:05 p.m. FINAL/5: Braves 4, Mets 0WP: Max FriedLP: David Peterson📰 Rain ended things early, but then again, so did Matt Olson.📊 Record: 15-12📉 Streak: L1🏃‍♂️ Pace: 90-72Next: Saturday vs. ATL, 4:05 p.m.

From what gameplay we did get to see, the Atlanta Braves looked more than up to the task. A hit from Ronald Acuna Jr. opened up the scoring and led to a Matt Olson dinger to take a commanding lead. As it turns out, any lead would have been enough to win after just five innings thanks to Max Fried.

A-Aron @A_Aron1983 @AnthonyDiComo This team isn't anywhere close to being on the Braves level @AnthonyDiComo This team isn't anywhere close to being on the Braves level

This is a matchup we will see all season long, and every single game matters. The New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies all have their eyes on the World Series. The easiest way to get there is to win the division.

That is far easier to accomplish in some divisions than others. While it may be tough to get a read on the matchup after this game, some fans are still trying to do so.

TheSheaKitten @SheaKitten @AnthonyDiComo Laughable. This team is just awful right now. Can't even figure out how to play the rain delay game correctly. @AnthonyDiComo Laughable. This team is just awful right now. Can't even figure out how to play the rain delay game correctly.

SportsBetAdvisors @SBetAdvisors @AnthonyDiComo This game shouldn’t of been played at all. @AnthonyDiComo This game shouldn’t of been played at all.

A rain delay ending the game makes for a poor experience for fans, both those watching at home and in the stadium. It lacks a sense of certainty that most MLB results will be able to provide.

hehbohja @Mageminutes @AnthonyDiComo Just get hot in September. These games aren't that important lol, both teams making playoffs anyways @AnthonyDiComo Just get hot in September. These games aren't that important lol, both teams making playoffs anyways

The New York Mets' battle against the Atlanta Braves may have ended early, but it is still an important win for the Braves.

Can the New York Mets unseat the Atlanta Braves in the National League East?

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

The Mets went all out this offseason, adding Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga to their stacked pitching staff. They have one of the most expensive lineups in MLB history. However, the Braves are one of the best-constructed teams in recent memory, thanks to years of excellent moves.

Both teams are poised for greatness, and each will have to defeat the other to reach it.

Poll : 0 votes