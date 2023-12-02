On Saturday, MLB reporter Anthony DiComo announced the New York Mets had signed relief pitcher Andre Scrubb to a minor league contract. Scrubb last pitched in the big leagues in 2021 with the Houston Astros.

Injuries and a lack of free agency interest caused him to miss most of the 2022 season. In 2023, Scrubb pitched in the Atlantic League, Mexican League and Puerto Rican Winter League.

Across three teams in 2023, Scrubb posted some solid numbers. He held a 3.62 ERA over the course of 37.1 innings with 37 strikeouts. He also pitched for Great Britain in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The Mets hope Scrubb can continue this trend and make his way to the big-league club in 2024. This is the second reliever the team has signed in the last two days. On Friday, they announced the signing of Austin Adams.

"Scrub is fitting," one fan posted.

"Man he better be lights out or he's going to have a rough go of it," another fan wrote.

New York Mets fans are wary of the signing of Andre Scrubb. If he struggles, expect Barstool's Frank The Tank to have a field day on social media.

During Scrubbs' two seasons with the Astros, he appeared in 38 games, posting a 3.32 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 43.1 innings of work. It will be interesting to see how he does when returning to the big leagues.

Signing Andre Scrubb is just the start for the New York Mets

While signing Andre Scrubb to a minor league deal is not league-altering, the New York Mets are just starting to make their offseason moves. This is just one of many signings the team is expected to make over the winter.

It has been reported that the team is out of the bidding war for Shohei Ohtani. Instead, they are shifting their focus on signing Yoshonobu Yamamoto, the top-rated pitcher on the open market. They are also interested in other frontline starters like Eduardo Rodriguez, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.

The pitching staff could use a boost after the Mets traded Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at last year's trade deadline. While Kodai Senga was exceptional during the 2023 season, they need another dependable starter.

Watch for this team to get aggressive in their pursuit of another ace. Given the talent level on the open market, they should have no problems finding one.

