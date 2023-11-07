Love them or hate them, the New York Mets are sure able to capture headlines during the offseason. After their record-spending last year, the team has been making waves across the internet for approaching this offseason with nearly the opposite philosophy.

The latest headline-catching bit of information regarding the New York Mets comes from the team's President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns. As the team is in the middle of a front office overhaul, Stearns announced to the media that the team would not be hiring a General Manager this offseason.

After a disappointing tenure from former General Manager Billy Eppler, the Mets have decided to rely on the likes of David Stearns and owner Steve Cohen to address their current roster needs and organizational vacancies.

Although this strategy has worked for various sports teams over the years, fans of the New York Mets are less optimistic. Some fans have flat-out called the announcement embarrassing, whereas others are unsurprised by the decision given the history of the franchise.

Others have expressed their frustration with the club not hiring a General Manager by pointing out how it will likely affect the upcoming free agent window. Even though the Mets have been linked as a potential landing spot for superstar Shohei Ohtani, some fans have expressed their concern that the lack of a General Manager will hurt their pursuit of the Japanese star.

The New York Mets' offseason could impact the franchise for years to come

Although last year's offseason could arguably be one of the biggest in recent history for the franchise, this year could have a larger impact. Last year, the Mets made headlines by spending a record amount of money on free agents such as Justin Verlander.

After failing to achieve their goals, the Mets organization dealt several of its high-priced veterans at the trade deadline in an attempt to not only shed salaries but also restock its farm system.

Now, the team may not approach free agent players as aggressively, instead, the changes to the organization will be made from a front-office and coaching standpoint. The team will now enter the 2024 season with a first-time manager in the form of Carlos Mendoza, and potentially no General Manager. Things could get interesting for the Mets as the offseason progresses.

