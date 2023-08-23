It is no secret that Atlanta Braves fans do not like Pete Alonso and the New York Mets. The two teams hold a division rivalry, which has perhaps not been too exciting over the years, with the Mets being the team that they are.

Fans at Truist Park erupted into cheers on Tuesday night as pitcher Bryce Elder plunked Pete Alonso in the fourth innings. Alonso took a fastball straight to the ribs but shook it off and stayed in the game.

Alonso and Elder had interactions earlier this season when the slugger hit a no-doubt homer off the Braves right-hander. After he crossed home plate, he yelled, "Throw it again."

This happened on June 6th, and Alonso was drilled by a 97 MPH fastball in the wrist by veteran Charlie Morton. It led to a wrist contusion which placed Alonso on the injured list.

Fans had plenty to say after a clip of the incident was shared by "Talkin' Baseball" on Twitter:

"I honestly don't understand how Braves fans aren't embarrassed by this" one fan posted.

"Crazy level of hating" another fan posted.

New York Mets fans were not happy hearing the cheers around Truist Park after Pete Alonso was plunked.

There were no more incidents stemming from this game. Alonso went on to play the whole game, despite the Mets losing by a close 3-2 scoreline.

Atlanta Braves fans do not like New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso is among the few bright spots in the New York Mets lineup. The Atlanta Braves have seen just how good he is, as he tends to have some great games against the Atlanta squad.

In 74 games against the Braves, he is hitting .240 with 13 home runs, 11 doubles, 49 RBIs and 37 runs scored.

Unfortunately, Alonso has not been able to carry the team by himself. At the deadline, the Mets punted on their season by trading multiple players, including Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

The Mets have their eyes set on the future, which may not include Alonso either. Notably, he is set to become a free agent in 2025.

Alonso has been with the organization since he debuted in 2019, and fans are begging the front office to offer him an extension. There is a mutual interest in getting a deal done, but both sides have been quiet.

It will be interesting to see if and when Steve Cohen makes an offer. Given how successful he has been at the plate this season, he is bringing up his value with every blast he hits.