The New York Mets and Boston Red Sox squared off in game two of their series on Saturday. New York won 5-4 on Friday 5-4 and wanted to repeat that result.

Boston got a quick 2-0 lead by the second inning before the Mets recovered with the help of Jeff McNeil and some errors. McNeil singled to center, scoring Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. He would score himself from a throwing error from Jorge Alfaro, making it an inside-the-park homer, drawing reactions from fans.

Alfaro missed his mark on the throw, sending the outfielders to chase down the ball. Alfaro could have gotten McNeil out at second base if he had not rushed his throw.

Watching a professional team throw the ball around the infield is tough, but that shows how tough baseball can be. Fortunately, Boston would get that run back later, thanks to a solo home run off the bat of Yu Chang, winning 8-6.

"Red Sox pulled a Mets" one fan tweeted.

"I swear something weird always happens in a Mets game lol" another fan tweeted.

Usually, the New York Mets would be the team throwing the ball around. Fans are happy to be on the other side for a change.

Given how these two teams have come out this season, a play like this does not surprise anybody. Both have had their fair share of struggles to stay competitive this season.

New York Mets will be an interesting team to watch at trade deadline

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox

It's no secret that the New York Mets have underperformed this season. They have been one of the most disappointing teams this season after building up a ton of momentum in the offseason.

The Mets are fourth in the National League East with a 46-51 record. They're 17.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the division and 6.5 behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final NL wild card.

Their poor performances have many believing that the Mets could be sellers at the deadline. One name that has popped up recently is Justin Verlander. He has been tied to the San Francisco Giants but has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Another name that has popped up in the conversation is Tommy Pham. The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly interested in the slugging outfielder. The Mets will be one of the teams fans want to pay attention to at the trade deadline.

