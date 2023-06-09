The New York Mets are reportedly interested in acquiring Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz ahead of the trade deadline. This would be a welcome move for the Mets, who seem to have a lot of holes they need to fill to be a playoff team.

The Mets have been without their top closer, Edwin Diaz, after he suffered a catastrophic knee injury in the World Baseball Classic. Alexis Diaz is the brother of Edwin Diaz, so this potential move would be a family reunion. With the Reds, Diaz has pitched for an excellent ERA of 1.48 and has 14 saves on the season. He would be an asset to any team, but his price tag will be high.

Jon Heyman was the first to report on the Mets' interest in making this trade, which was shared to Twitter by GENY Mets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Mets' start to the season has been terrible compared to the high expectations they had. The offense has been sleepwalking through games, and the vaunted pitching staff has been ineffective. No one move could fix those issues, but Diaz would be a great first step. However, many New York Mets fans don't see this deal coming to fruition.

Fredo @allpro2327 @genymets @JonHeyman Send them Vogelcrap and a dozen donuts at most @genymets @JonHeyman Send them Vogelcrap and a dozen donuts at most

Losing Edwin Diaz before the season started was a huge blow to the Mets, and adding his brother to help fill that void seems perfect. Alexis Diaz is having the best season of his career. The price might be high, and how willing the New York Mets are to mortgage their future will dictate if the deal gets done.

Bazski @H2Omelon111 @genymets @JonHeyman How many wins would this have added at this point in the season? I don't think the juice would be worth the squeeze. @genymets @JonHeyman How many wins would this have added at this point in the season? I don't think the juice would be worth the squeeze.

Brian Thomas @Reddawgs2012 @genymets @JonHeyman Even if the Reds wanted to trade Diaz, which they don't, there is no one on the Mets worth him trading for. @genymets @JonHeyman Even if the Reds wanted to trade Diaz, which they don't, there is no one on the Mets worth him trading for.

Thomas Heaney @thomasfheaney @genymets @JonHeyman Can we maybe hold onto some young pitching? I think we’re 3-4 pieces away from being a serious contender right now and would rather see us be sellers than buyers. @genymets @JonHeyman Can we maybe hold onto some young pitching? I think we’re 3-4 pieces away from being a serious contender right now and would rather see us be sellers than buyers.

This is a move that Cincinnati Reds fans simply cannot see happening. The New York Mets do not have the young pitching talent that the Reds are looking for at this time. Alexis Diaz is only 26-years old and has many of the prime years of his MLB career ahead of him. Trading him for anything less than a massive haul could be disastrous for the franchise.

Dave Chidyllo @dchidyllo @genymets @JonHeyman There’s nothing we can do in season to win it all. Mets need to be sellers. @genymets @JonHeyman There’s nothing we can do in season to win it all. Mets need to be sellers.

Diaz could be a game changer for the Mets, but it may be too little to late.

Could Alexis Diaz save the New York Mets' 2023 championship hopes?

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

Diaz is a great closer, but the Mets are facing many challenges. The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will not make any division wins easy.

A closer like Diaz can be a game changer, as the Mets know, but it may not be enough to salvage their 2023 season.

Poll : 0 votes