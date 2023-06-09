The New York Mets are reportedly interested in acquiring Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz ahead of the trade deadline. This would be a welcome move for the Mets, who seem to have a lot of holes they need to fill to be a playoff team.
The Mets have been without their top closer, Edwin Diaz, after he suffered a catastrophic knee injury in the World Baseball Classic. Alexis Diaz is the brother of Edwin Diaz, so this potential move would be a family reunion. With the Reds, Diaz has pitched for an excellent ERA of 1.48 and has 14 saves on the season. He would be an asset to any team, but his price tag will be high.
Jon Heyman was the first to report on the Mets' interest in making this trade, which was shared to Twitter by GENY Mets.
The Mets' start to the season has been terrible compared to the high expectations they had. The offense has been sleepwalking through games, and the vaunted pitching staff has been ineffective. No one move could fix those issues, but Diaz would be a great first step. However, many New York Mets fans don't see this deal coming to fruition.
Losing Edwin Diaz before the season started was a huge blow to the Mets, and adding his brother to help fill that void seems perfect. Alexis Diaz is having the best season of his career. The price might be high, and how willing the New York Mets are to mortgage their future will dictate if the deal gets done.
This is a move that Cincinnati Reds fans simply cannot see happening. The New York Mets do not have the young pitching talent that the Reds are looking for at this time. Alexis Diaz is only 26-years old and has many of the prime years of his MLB career ahead of him. Trading him for anything less than a massive haul could be disastrous for the franchise.
Diaz could be a game changer for the Mets, but it may be too little to late.
Could Alexis Diaz save the New York Mets' 2023 championship hopes?
Diaz is a great closer, but the Mets are facing many challenges. The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will not make any division wins easy.
A closer like Diaz can be a game changer, as the Mets know, but it may not be enough to salvage their 2023 season.