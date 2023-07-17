The New York Mets are not planning on trading first baseman Pete Alonso anytime soon. Andy Martino of SNY reported that the team does not plan to engage in trade talks regarding the slumping star first baseman.
Alonso, who has played all five of his MLB seasons with the Mets, is hitting a career-worst .207 through 85 games. His home run total remains decent, with 26, although he's hit only six homers since May 28.
Pete Alonso debuted with the New York Mets with a MLB-leading 53 home runs in his rookie season, running away with the National League Rookie of the Year honors with 120 RBIs and a .260 batting average.
Alonso's .207 average is 46 points below his career average of .253, but the three-time All-Star has 172 homers and 441 RBIs through 615 major league games.
After shelling out what is projected to be an MLB-record $360 million in payroll for this season's roster, the New York Mets bring a 43-30 record into a three-game midweek series against the Chicago White Sox.
The Mets are 18.5 games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves and 8.5 games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL wild-card spot.
The organization is on track to also owe an MLB record of $99 million in luxury tax.
Pete Alonso is not contributing that heavily to the team's bank-busting payroll, as he is earning $14.5 million this season. He is not eligible for free agency until the end of the 2024 season
Rumors have been swirling for a while that the New York Mets may look to let loose of some of the team's high-priced, yet underperforming talent in order to reset the roster and possibly make a run at Los Angeles Angels impending free agent Shohei Ohtani.
Mets owner Steve Cohen said as much during a news conference he held in late June to discuss the team's struggles.
Cohen said that he is willing to let go of the salaries of underperforming "big ticket" veterans if they are able to bring back quality prospects in trade this summer.
Pete Alonso a polarizing figure for New York Mets
While Alonso has put together an impressive resume for the majority of his career, many Mets fans have not entirely warmed up to him. Many New Yorkers are fearful that Alonso's declining batting average is a sign that he is becoming an "all or nothing" hitter in the mold of Joey Gallo of the Minnesota Twins.
