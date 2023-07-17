The New York Mets are not planning on trading first baseman Pete Alonso anytime soon. Andy Martino of SNY reported that the team does not plan to engage in trade talks regarding the slumping star first baseman.

Alonso, who has played all five of his MLB seasons with the Mets, is hitting a career-worst .207 through 85 games. His home run total remains decent, with 26, although he's hit only six homers since May 28.

SNY @SNYtv on.sny.tv/Up0xXzO The Mets do not plan to engage in trade talks with other teams about Pete Alonso (via @martinonyc

Pete Alonso debuted with the New York Mets with a MLB-leading 53 home runs in his rookie season, running away with the National League Rookie of the Year honors with 120 RBIs and a .260 batting average.

Alonso's .207 average is 46 points below his career average of .253, but the three-time All-Star has 172 homers and 441 RBIs through 615 major league games.

Evan Castella @EvanCastella @SNYtv



Gotta keep him, Lindor, Nimmo for the long term @martinonyc Pete needs to be signed to a long term deal.Gotta keep him, Lindor, Nimmo for the long term

After shelling out what is projected to be an MLB-record $360 million in payroll for this season's roster, the New York Mets bring a 43-30 record into a three-game midweek series against the Chicago White Sox.

The Mets are 18.5 games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves and 8.5 games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL wild-card spot.

The organization is on track to also owe an MLB record of $99 million in luxury tax.

Andrew @MyMets22 @SNYtv @martinonyc As they shouldn't. This ridiculous recency bias nonsense truly shows how lost ppl are. He's been prob the most consistent Met since he's been here. He's having a down year and needs to just work it out. He's part of the solution not the problem

Mike @MikeGottfried5 @SNYtv @martinonyc It shouldn’t be an issue. You build a franchise around a player like Alonso. Give him the support he needs.

Pete Alonso is not contributing that heavily to the team's bank-busting payroll, as he is earning $14.5 million this season. He is not eligible for free agency until the end of the 2024 season

H @Pats10Pats @SNYtv @martinonyc if the offer is there, trade him. I wud not feel comfortable signing him to a 10 yr deal foh. Hes becoming the typical all or nothing power hitter.

That Mets Guy @metsfan8626 @SNYtv @martinonyc They should absolutely field offers for him and if someone blows you away with a package you move him, if not you keep him and hope he figures it out.

Rumors have been swirling for a while that the New York Mets may look to let loose of some of the team's high-priced, yet underperforming talent in order to reset the roster and possibly make a run at Los Angeles Angels impending free agent Shohei Ohtani.

Mets owner Steve Cohen said as much during a news conference he held in late June to discuss the team's struggles.

Cohen said that he is willing to let go of the salaries of underperforming "big ticket" veterans if they are able to bring back quality prospects in trade this summer.

Shawn Monaghan @shawnmonaghan95 @SNYtv @martinonyc Pete needs to be a life long Met anyone who’s calling for him to be shipped isn’t a real fan. Corner stone for this team, power hitters don’t grow on trees.

Pete Alonso a polarizing figure for New York Mets

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets looks on during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day.

While Alonso has put together an impressive resume for the majority of his career, many Mets fans have not entirely warmed up to him. Many New Yorkers are fearful that Alonso's declining batting average is a sign that he is becoming an "all or nothing" hitter in the mold of Joey Gallo of the Minnesota Twins.

