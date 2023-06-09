The New York Mets put superstar slugger Pete Alonso on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left bone bruise and sprain. Alonso suffered the injury as he was hit by a 97-mph fastball thrown by pitcher Charlie Morton of the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
Initially, Alonso was day-to-day with what the Mets labeled a left wrist bone contusion. However, futher testing and imaging revealed the injury was more serious than initially thought.
While the IL move was made retroactive to June 8, it is likely that he will miss approximately 3-4 weeks.
The good news for New York Mets fans is that Pete Alonso did not suffer a fracture. However, Alonso was the best thing going on a team that continues to reel under the weight of expectations.
New York dropped to fourth place in the National League East, behind the Braves, Miami Marlins and streaking Philadelphia Phillies, with a 30-33 record after being swept in a three-game series by the Braves.
Morton tagging Pete Alonso on the wrist was accidental, and New York Mets star accepted a personal apology from the Braves hurler after Wednesday's game.
However, that explanation is not enough for many members of Mets Nation, who want their team to exact revenge on their hated NL East rival the next time the two teams play.
Atlanta heads into the weekend with a 38-24 record and leads the division with an 8.5 game cushion on New York.
Alonso is hitting just .231 this season, 27 points below his career average over five MLB seasons, but he is leading the majors with 22 home runs and tops the NL with 49 RBIs.
Mark Canha, an outfielder by trade, will get first crack at taking over first base with Alonso on the IL. The team also has rookie Mark Vientos, a corner infielder, on the big league roster. Vientos started at first base on Thursday.
It could be a golden opportunity for Vientos, who has struggled to find playing time since his call-up from Triple-A Syracuse in May. In 13 games, he is hitting just .162 with one homer.
It's a hard life being a Mets fan.
Extended Pete Alonso absence could be the death knell for the New York Mets' 2023 season
If Pete Alonso is gone until close to the All-Star Break, that could be the final nail in the coffin for the New York Mets' postseason hopes.