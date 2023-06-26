The strains of a macabre season are getting to New York Mets manager Buck Showalter.

In response to questions about which pitcher would be taking the ball to start Tuesday's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, Showalter lashed out at reporters:

"What is it with knowing about things before they happen? ... Do you want to know about when you’re going to die?"

Buck Showalter, in his second season at the helm of the New York Mets after four seasons in the broadcast booth, has skippered a team with an MLB record-breaking payroll of roughly $364 million to a record of 35-42 heading into a four-game series against the visiting Brewers.

The Mets have been plagued by injury and underwhelming play, none of which Showalter has been able to overcome. New York is 15 games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves, with the Mets tied for the fourth-worst record in the NL.

Showalter's team capped off a series loss to the division rival Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-6 defeat Sunday in a game that the Mets led 6-3 entering the eighth inning.

New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen lashed out at Buck Showalter on the air after the defeat:

"The Mets' 42nd loss of the year is their most horrific. Buck Showalter tried to stay away from his best relievers, and the Mets paid the price."

The Mets gave up the lead as relievers Josh Walker and Jeff Brigham allowed four runs despite giving up just one hit combined as Brigham hit a pair batters to force home runs.

Calls growing to end Buck Showalter's management of New York Mets

Buck Showalter of the New York Mets looks on during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.

There have been no comments from the Mets' front office to the subject, but calls are growing for Showalter to be fired. In a tweet sent after Sunday's loss, Evan Robert of New York-area sports radio station WFAN tweeted:

"Seems like Gary Cohen wants Buck fired more than anyone."

The Mets are the fifth team that Showalter has managed. He also skippered the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles.

Showalter is a four-time Manager of the Year award winner, claiming his most recent one last season. He also took home the honor in 1994, 2004 and 2014.

