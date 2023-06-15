With a payroll of $359 million, the New York Mets are paying their players more than any other team this season. The heavy-spending habits of the team emanate from their billionaire owner, Steve Cohen.

Since acquiring majority ownership in the team in 2020, the financier's gameplan has been to attract talent by offering larger-than-life contract. However, the results have caused many to call this practice into question.

Now with a record of 32-36, the New York Mets are fourth place in their division. Since the first of June, stats for the team have been particularly dreadful. In that time period, the New York Mets have the 26th-best batting average, 26th in OBP, 25th in hits. Equally, their pitching has not been showing up, and the pitching staff has an ERA of 5.03, 6th worst in the MLB during that time.

GENY Mets Report @genymets Max Scherzer gets booed loudly after exiting the game after 3.1 IP allowing 6 earned runs… Max Scherzer gets booed loudly after exiting the game after 3.1 IP allowing 6 earned runs… https://t.co/Tv896k7BRX

Last week, WFAN radio host Evan Roberts called out the team for paying pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander a combined $86 million this season. Scherzer, who allowed six runs in three innings on Tuesday against the New York Yankees is nursing a 4.45 ERA on the year, despite costing the Mets $43 million per season.

While some fans pounced on Roberts for espousing his views, at least one commentator is sticking by him. On his SNY show, Stephen Smith defended Robert's critique of the Mets, saying:

“Come on! The softness of sports fans. It’s really getting on my last damn nerves. So it’s a crime right now if I sit up there and say at this point they suck,”

The team now sits ten games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Even with their win over the Yankees on Wednesday at Citi Field, it looks increasingly likely that the New York Mets will miss the postseason.

New York Mets lively fanbase keeps the team honest

While the New York Mets have dissapointed their fans by almost every metric so far this season, the base seems as impassioned as ever. Through the tireless passion for the team's welfare, the fans are able to keep the Mets honest, and provide a good relief valve for self-criticism. While money has never been a problem for Steve Cohen, it appears as though it is not the solution to his team's ills. Cohen, GM Billy Eppler and the entire organization will need to find an alternate way to get wins, and fast.

