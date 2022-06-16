New York Mets skipper Buck Showalter had an interesting response to Brandon Nimmo putting in overtime at the ballpark

The New York Mets have been successful this season for one reason alone: they work hard. Sure, they've got the skills and money to be a winning team, but on paper, they shouldn't be any better than teams like the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

That's because of the injuries. With a fully-healthy roster, the Mets undoubtedly have the league's best pitching rotation. Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt are three starters who could be aces on other squads, and they all pitch for the same team. That's what you call depth.

However, they haven't all been healthy or even performing up to expectations this season. DeGrom is yet to make his first start of the season. Scherzer is out for weeks with a strained oblique. Bassitt has pitched well, but not like the All-Star he's supposed to be. He owns a 3.89 earned-run average this season.

But the New York Mets are still winning baseball games. They're 41-23 on the season, making them the league's second-best team. Only the New York Yankees are better. Not even the stacked Los Angeles Dodgers are playing as well as the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo is a great example of why the New York Mets are so good this year. In terms of staying healthy and generating runs, he's never been anything spectacular. Last season, the outfielder played in just 92 games but quietly recorded a .292 batting average. He hit just eight home runs and batted in only 28 runs.

However, he quietly went about his business, working as hard as anybody else and patiently awaiting the results. This season, he's doing the same thing: showing up early, working hard and staying late.

In fact, Nimmo sometimes stays at the ballpark so late that skipper Buck Showalter has to tell him to go home.

"If you want to stay married, you need to get your b*** outta here" - New York Mets skipper Buck Showalter on Brandon Nimmo putting in overtime at the ballpark

Buck Showalter is in his first season as the New York Mets manager

During a press conference on Wednesday, Showalter sang Nimmo's praises for his performances both on and off the field.

"He's fun to be around," said Showalter. "I mean, it's hard to bring what he brings every day just from an effort standpoint and engagement. His personality never wavers. I know because, sometimes, I've left [Citi Field] a few nights and he's still here. And I ask him, 'Is your wife here?' [He says] 'No, she's not.' [And I say] 'Good. If you want to stay married, you need to get your b*** out of here.'"

SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter has had to tell Brandon Nimmo to go home because he stays so late after games:



"If you want to stay married, you need to get your butt outta here" Buck Showalter has had to tell Brandon Nimmo to go home because he stays so late after games:"If you want to stay married, you need to get your butt outta here" https://t.co/DEcHdXn2m7

It's this combination of honest play and hard work that makes the New York Mets such a powerhouse this season. And with Brandon Nimmo putting in so many overtime hours, his play will only improve.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far