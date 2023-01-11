Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor and his wife Katie Lindor announced the happy news of her second pregnancy via their Instagram accounts last night.

“Celebrating love & baby número dos coming June 2023 #soontobefamilyof4” - Katie and Francisco Lindor, Instagram

In a beautiful and heartwarming post, Katie mentions they’re celebrating love with baby number two around the corner, expected in June 2023.

The couple shared a wholesome photo of them together, tucked away beside the beach and dressed for the occasion. Katie is also seen holding her baby bump! With wide smiles on their faces, the couple sure looks like they’re having a good time.

Francisco and Katie's first child was their daughter Kalina, who’s 2 years old now.

“Feliz segunda vuelta al sol, mi cielo. Gracias por llenar nuestras vidas de tanta alegría y amor inigualable. Eres pura luz. Que nunca dejes de brillar y que ese amor que tienes por la vida, lo tengas para siempre. Te amamos, Kalina Zoé” - Francisco Lindor, Instagram

Lindor is a 4-time MLB All-Star, a 2-time Gold Glove Awardee, the first Puerto Rican shortstop to win the award, a 2-time Silver Slugger Awardee, and a one-time Platinum Glove winner.

SNY @SNYtv



Let's take a look back at some of his best plays of the season 🏅 Francisco Lindor: 2021 Gold Glove Finalist.Let's take a look back at some of his best plays of the season 🏅 @Lindor12BC Francisco Lindor: 2021 Gold Glove Finalist.Let's take a look back at some of his best plays of the season 🏅 @Lindor12BC https://t.co/I1gea4iEDd

“Francisco Lindor: 2021 Gold Glove Finalist. Let's take a look back at some of his best plays of the season @Lindor12BC” - SNY, Twitter

He is coming off an impressive season with the New York Mets. Lindor finished the season with a .270 batting average, 26 home runs, 16 steals, and a career-high 107 RBIs.

will be looking to have an even better season next year, with the World Series within their grasp after a historic offseason where the Mets acquired Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa, and Jose Quintana, to name a few.

Francisco Lindor met his wife Katie Reguero via social media

Francisco met Katie on Instagram when he slid into her DMs.

“I messaged her on Instagram. Her picture popped up, and I was like, "This girl is beautiful!" Lindor said during an exclusive interview with The Post in April 2022.

The pair married in December 2021 at an exclusive ceremony with multiple prominent MLB players in the audience.

"I promise to love you forever, ‘til death do us part." - Katie Lindor, Instagram

They have one daughter together and are excitedly waiting for their second child.

