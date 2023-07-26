Visiting Yankee Stadium may be on the bucket list of baseball fans around the globe, but New York Mets superfan Frank Fleming wasn't impressed.

The die-hard Mets supporter was in the Bronx on Tuesday to watch the latest edition of the Subway Series. It was a beautiful night for a game, but Fleming, who is known for his outbursts and hyperbolic takes, once again found a reason to grumble.

Fleming was visibly upset after having to wait 20 minutes for his review. He complained about the excessively loud music which he referred to as a "discotheque." Overall, it's fair to say that Frank was not impressed with the Yankee Stadium.

"This place is a dump," said Fleming.

Barstool's Frank 'the Tank" Fleming has a loyal following online. Over the last few years, he has established himself as the voice of the everyday Mets fan.

Fleming did end the video on a somewhat positive note. The 47-year-old provided the Yankee stadium pretzels with a 6.9 out of 10 review, stating that "it's a good pretzel."

The word "dump" might be a little harsh considering the 46,537-capacity Yankee Stadium cost $2.3 billion to build. It has several state-of-the-art facilities and offers fans a range of amenities.

The stadium was inaugurated in 2009 and the first regular season game was played at the new venue against Cleveland Indians on April 16, 2009. That season, the Yankees would go on to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies to win a record 27th World Series championship.

New York Mets' superfan Frank Fleming was in the Bronx for a critical two-game series versus the Yankees

Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets gets an out against Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees and New York Mets have both underperformed this season. It has been a depressing year for baseball fans in the Big Apple.

"The Mets take the first game of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium!" - SNY

The Yankees are currently 53-48 and trail the Tampa Bay Rays by nine games.

The win takes the Mets to 47-53 on the year. They trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by 17.5 games.

Frank Fleming may have been disappointed with the stadium but the end result likely lifted his spirits. The Mets went on the thrash the Yankees 9-3 to take a 2-1 lead in the season series.