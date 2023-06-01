New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is reportedly set to rejoin the team on Friday in time for a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bryan Hoch, who covers the Yankees for MLB Network, reported Wednesday that Stanton, third baseman Josh Donaldson and relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle will all be back on the big league roster in time for the cross-country battle between the traditional heavyweights.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Giancarlo Stanton is flying to Los Angeles with Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle for the Dodgers series beginning Friday, per @BryanHoch Giancarlo Stanton is flying to Los Angeles with Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle for the Dodgers series beginning Friday, per @BryanHoch https://t.co/nZkne7dZbD

Giancarlo Stanton had been on a rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset, joining Donaldson and Kahnle with the minor league squad.

Stanton suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain while pulling into second base after hitting a double in an April 15 victory against the visiting Minnesota Twins. The team placed him on the 10-day injured list the next day, before he had even gotten tested to determine the severity of the injury.

It was the seventh time since 2019 that the Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the IL. The team acquired Stanton in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Dec. 11, 2017, and his personal-best for games played with the Yankees is 158 in 2018. He played 110 games in pinstripes last season.

Stanton's stint on the IL has become something of a yearly ritual that consistently blows a hole in the Yankees' hitting lineup. The 14-year MLB veteran was off to a good start this season, hitting .269 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over 13 games.

Yankees fans were not as elated to hear that Donaldson would be rejoining the team. Donaldson injured his right hamstring in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 5.

He was off to an awful start, hitting just .125, at the time of his injury. The slow beginning to the season just adding to New Yorkers' distaste for the 37-year-old former superstar slugger.

Donaldson was acquired along with utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a multi-player trade with the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season. Donaldson has hit .219 with just 16 home runs and 63 RBIs in 137 games with the Yankees.

8waves @8waves_ @TalkinYanks @BryanHoch Donaldson needs to take his time coming back. No rush. @TalkinYanks @BryanHoch Donaldson needs to take his time coming back. No rush.

In addition to Stanton boosting the lineup, Kahnle's return is an uplift to the bullpen. The veteran reliever pitched in just one game so far this season, but had a 3.67 ERA in 72 relief appearances in 2022.

Giancarlo Stanton's return a big boost for surging Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees hits a two-run double in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 15.

Stanton's return boosts a Yankees team that is sitting at a season-best 11 games over .500 at 34-23 entering Wednesday night's game at the Seattle Mariners.

