New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has had a power surge since coming off the injured list.

The 13-year MLB veteran has four home runs in nine games since being activated from the IL, where he had spent much of the 2023 season after suffering a hamstring injury in early April.

However, Yankee Nation remains far from impressed as Donaldson is still hitting .133 since his activation. He is hitting just .130 in 15 games for the season.

Fireside Yankees @FiresideYankees Even though Donaldson has 4 home runs in his last 9 games since returning from the IL, it isn't enough to ignore his overall inconsistency #NYY Even though Donaldson has 4 home runs in his last 9 games since returning from the IL, it isn't enough to ignore his overall inconsistency #NYY https://t.co/Eea2g5Z9dT

Josh Donaldson was acquired by the New York Yankees along with utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a multi-player trade with the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season. Donaldson has hit .214 with just 20 home runs and 69 RBIs in 147 games with the Yankees since the trade.

After rumors of his possible retirement were squashed this offseason, Donaldson returned to play out the final year of a four-year, $92 million contract. His return was much to the chagrin of New Yorkers. Retirement would have saved the team approximately $27 million this season, funds that could have been spent on obtaining more pitching or outfield help.

Gifted 1 @PistolOnFire44 @FiresideYankees He's the only player who could go 0-4 and somehow raise his average. He was washed up 3 years ago and is now worthless. @FiresideYankees He's the only player who could go 0-4 and somehow raise his average. He was washed up 3 years ago and is now worthless.

Dennis G Murphy @Denman8754

Meanwhile Peraza is tearing it up in SWB but they won't call him up

What are they doing? @FiresideYankees It's embarrassing. A MLB player hitting .130Meanwhile Peraza is tearing it up in SWB but they won't call him upWhat are they doing? @FiresideYankees It's embarrassing. A MLB player hitting .130Meanwhile Peraza is tearing it up in SWB but they won't call him upWhat are they doing?

After insisting that he still has much to contribute to the New York Yankees, Josh Donaldson stumbled out of the gate by hitting a scant .125 with one home run and one RBI in five games before his hamstring injury.

Donaldson was lustily booed upon every plate appearance at Yankee Stadium before his long IL stint, and remains so since returning to action. New Yorkers are counting the days until he no longer wears pinstripes.

🃏ℳ★nS†⭐️ℜ™️ @chekyostatus @FiresideYankees We should’ve got rid of him before hicks @FiresideYankees We should’ve got rid of him before hicks

NPCSlayer @NPC_Slayer_ @FiresideYankees Hes washed should have been cut before the season even started and now we r In June @FiresideYankees Hes washed should have been cut before the season even started and now we r In June

Jed Hartman @jedkhartman @FiresideYankees He needs to be cut or traded while we pick up his salary @FiresideYankees He needs to be cut or traded while we pick up his salary

The glory days for Josh Donaldson are long in the rearview mirror. An offensive terror for the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays a decade ago, he has not had a season of note at the plate since 2019 with the Atlanta Braves.

That season, he finished 11th in the National League Most Valuable Player voting after hitting .259 with 37 homers and 94 RBIs.

Now, New York Yankees fans are just hoping to get decent defense out of Donaldson.

mark @chriscma60 @FiresideYankees Bat him 9th the rest of the season and we'll get through it. Whatever he gives you from there is a bonus. Counting on him as a productive player is pointless at this point. @FiresideYankees Bat him 9th the rest of the season and we'll get through it. Whatever he gives you from there is a bonus. Counting on him as a productive player is pointless at this point.

Rossscoooo @RC_cog @FiresideYankees He is a late inning defensive replacement player. He should come in when it’s end of game to play 3rd. Other than that he adds nothing to team. @FiresideYankees He is a late inning defensive replacement player. He should come in when it’s end of game to play 3rd. Other than that he adds nothing to team.

R. Balash @RBalash1 @FiresideYankees He can't catch up to most fastballs and resorts to either starting his swing early, which leaves him susceptible to breaking balls, or guessing pitches. Either option is not good. However, he is playing some excellent defense so far. @FiresideYankees He can't catch up to most fastballs and resorts to either starting his swing early, which leaves him susceptible to breaking balls, or guessing pitches. Either option is not good. However, he is playing some excellent defense so far.

Most Yankees fans are figuring that Donaldson's four homers over the past nine games is little more than fool's gold.

Christopher Stella @Chris2dogs @FiresideYankees 9 games? This is silly. This is no sample size to characterize a baseball player. @FiresideYankees 9 games? This is silly. This is no sample size to characterize a baseball player.

Josh Donaldson an anchor on New York Yankees

Josh Donaldson of the New York Yankees throws to first base.

The mid-March 2022 trade really hasn't worked out for either team. The trade sent Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt to New York. In exchange, Minnesota received catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.

Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa have underperformed and are reviled in New York, while Rortvedt hasn't played since 2021 due to knee surgery. Urshela and Sanchez were both one-year-and-done with the Twins. Urshela is now with the Los Angeles Angels. Sanchez is seeing a career renaissance with the San Diego Padres.

