New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton slides into Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's throwback WWE promo post, drops the GOAT emoji for the people's champ

New York Yankees hitter Giancarlo Stanton was filled with admiration for former WWE champion and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Johnson posted a clip on Instagram of his iconic career WWE promos. He congratulated former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz on the release of his new book, 'There's Just One Problem.' His caption read:

"Man, looking back at these wrestling promos is wild. Our @SevenBucksProd SVP of Development, (and one of my close friends) Brian Gewirtz, was the head writer at @WWE for many years — and worked close with me to write so many of these iconic Rock promos."

He added:

"Brian gives the world a peek into so many crazy stories from the ATTITUDE ERA era of pro wrestling, in his new sensational book “THERE’S JUST ONE PROBLEM. Hit my bio to order your copy ☝🏾 Congrats, Brian! #thepeopleswriter ✍🏼"

Giancarlo Stanton against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium recently

Stanton was quick to reply, posting a couple of GOAT emojis for the 10-time world champion. Johnson is also a former two-time Intercontinental Champion, a five-time Tag Team Champion and WWE's sixth Triple Crown champion.

On the other hand, Stanton made his debut in the MLB back in 2010, playing for the then-Florida Marlins. He spent seven seasons with the franchise before switching to the Yankees and has been a pivotal figure in the squad ever since.

'The Rock' and Giancarlo Stanton feature together on HBO's 'Ballers'

The duo spent quality time together on the set of HBO series 'Ballers' back in 2015. The show is based on a group of football players and their families, friends and close associates. 'The Rock' also posted a photo of the pair together back when Stanton was at the Miami Marlins. The post read:

"Enjoyed choppin' it up w/ my brotha Giancarlo Stanton. Talkin' bout commitment to building franchises, stayin' focused and above all else.. puttin' in the hard work. Stay humble, hungry and keep doin' it strong."

'The Rock' has been dominating the screens for decades now, whether it be wrestling or acting. Giancarlo Stanton (32) is currently aiming to put himself in the history books after clinching yet another playoff berth with the Yankees. The five-time All-Star and 2017 NL MVP has been sensational with the bat. However, he is desperate to get the monkey off his back with a maiden World Series win this time around.

