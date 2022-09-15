"I started my business career in my early 20s out of fear" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez opens up about the start of his entrepreneurial journey in the reality tv show 'Shark Tank'

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez opened up about the start of his journey as an entrepreneur after the end of his career as a professional athlete.

Rodriguez appeared as a 'Shark', joining a cast of businesspeople on ABC’s Shark Tank for the first time in 2017. Speaking about the foundation of his company, A-ROD CORP, he said:

"The highlight of my career was that I played for 23 years. But I was always thinking about what's next. I started my business career in my early 20s out of fear, as I suddenly saw my peers get injured. I went from my New York Yankees team to my A-Rod Corp team and that's my happy zone."

A-Rod continued :

"I've always had doubters, something that's fuelled me and in this business, you're always going to fight the stigma of 'you're just an athlete.' But some of the biggest factors of my success has been the ability to not be defined by my mistakes, to continue to get back up and persevere."

The private holding company deals in real estate, construction, high-end fitness centers and even automotive dealerships. Rodriguez has also featured in multiple TV ventures, prominently featuring as an analyst on FOX Sports.

Why Alex Rodriguez failed with his bid to buy the MLB franchise New York Mets?

Alex Rodriguez partnered with ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez in a bid to purchase the Mets in 2020. As per reports, the duo were prepared to invest between $225 and $300 million in the deal. They were in association with a group of investors, including businessman Mike Repole and Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola.

Rodriguez has multiple investments ranging from owning a UFC gym franchise to the automotive industry

However, Alex Rodriguez was forced to withdraw, alleging that rival bidder Steve Cohen was given information from the Mets to place the highest bid. Cohen has been a minority stakeholder in the team since 2012 and was keen on purchasing the Mets previously as well.

A-Rod switched his focus to basketball. He partnered with Walmart's former e-commerce CEO Marc Lore to purchase the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion. The Wolves made it to the first round of the Western Conference playoffs for the first time since 2018 last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far