The New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner isn't against spending big money. Historically, the New York Yankees have had one of the league's highest payrolls. This year, the clubs invested in renewing Aaron Judge's contract and adding starting pitcher Carlos Rodon to the rotation. They also extended high-profile first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract.

Per a recent article in Sports Illustrated, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, son of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, recently touched on the disparity between the top teams in baseball. Steinbrenner admitted that it was on the owners to create a competitive team.

"If they’re not doing it for whatever reason, that’s not good," said Steinbrenner

While the Yankees are investing heavily in their lineup, other managers choose to spend the minimum.

The Yankees currently have the second-highest payroll in the MLB, behind the New York Mets. The San Diego Padres are in third place, ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The New York Mets remain the league's top spenders, with a payroll of nearly $345 million this year. Meanwhile, the Oakland Athletics remains the league's lowest spender with a $42,650 million payroll.

The New York Mets and New York Yankees remain two of the highest-spending teams in the MLB

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

Hal Steinbrenner insists that it is up to the owners to invest in building a winning team.

Per Spotrac, the New York Yankees have a payroll of $279 million. That is significantly below the New York Mets ($344 million) and slightly above the San Diego Padres (246.5 million).

Investing big money doesn't guarantee success. Just ask the San Diego Padres, the Yankees, and the Mets who are the big spenders with fewer results. It will be interesting to see how they finish at the end of the season.

