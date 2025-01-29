Newlywed Jake Cronenworth's wife Brooke recaps Caribbean honeymoon with the Padres star

The week following the marriage of San Diego Padres star Jake Cronenworth with sports reporter Brooke Fletcher on Jan. 18, the couple jetted off to a romantic getaway at a tropical destination.

Cronenworth and Fletcher tied the knot at The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya in Mexico. The marriage was a three-day event and was attended by over 130 guests.

On Tuesday, Fletcher uploaded glimpses from their honeymoon in Saint Barthélemy, a tropical island in the Caribbean. The well-known sports reporter shared a series of photos including the different types of experiences they got themselves into while there.

In one photo, Fletcher clicked a selfie with Jake on a sandy beach with turquoise waves behind them. She captioned the post with emojis:

"🌊 🏝️ 🌙"

From hitting the parties in the evening to soaking under the sun on the beach, Jake Cronenworth and Fletcher sure have made the most of their getaway.

Jake Cronenworth's in-laws have baseball background

Jake Cronenworth's wife's parents and brother have a deep affinity for sports.

Gordon Beckham, who officiated the wedding ceremony, is Brooke's brother-in-law. He was a former MLB player, having played from 2009 to 2019. He played second base and finished his career with .237 batting average, 80 home runs and 351 RBIs.

Cronenworth's father-in-law, Scott Fletcher, was also a former MLB player, having played from 1981 to 1995. The infielder finished his career with .262 batting average, 34 home runs and 510 RBIs. Notably, former president George W. Bush, an avid Rangers fan, was a fan of Brooke's father and named his dog "Spot Fetcher" after him.

Brooke's brother, Brian, even played college baseball at Auburn University and then in minor league affiliated teams for the Kansas City Royals. Eric Hosmer also played with him. Hosmer introduced the bride and groom at the wedding.

Brooke Fletcher herself works ahead of the camera in sports. She does interviews and covers NFL and college football games most prominently.

