"Next Derek Jeter?" - NFL superstar Russell Wilson pens heartfelt message as stepson Future Zahir takes to the ballpark in Yankees uniform

On Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers superstar Russell Wilson penned a heartfelt message dedicated to his stepson, Future Zahir. Wilson appeared to be in attendance, as Zahir took to the diamond in a Yankees uniform.

Ad

Future Zahir, named after his biological father, rapper Future, was born in May of 2014, while the rapper and singer-songwriter Ciara were engaged. Following their split amid allegations of infidelity, Ciara won custody of her son after a lengthy legal battle. Currently, Future Zahir stays with Ciara, her husband Russell Wilson, and his three stepsiblings—Sienna, Amora and Win.

Though not biologically related, it appears growing up with Wilson as a role model has rubbed off on Future Zahir, showing signs of becoming a remarkable and talented athlete.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Young Baller. Love seeing you shine! Grateful for moments like these at the Ballpark together. Next Jeter? ⚾️🏟️ @Yankees @MLB" Russell Wilson captioned his Instagram post

Ad

Russell Wilson also spent some time playing minor baseball in his early days

Although widely recognized for his prowess on the football field, Russell Wilson spent some time playing baseball in the past. In his high school and college years, he was a versatile multi-sport athlete.

The quarterback was first drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2007, before the Colorado Rockies picked him up in 2010. In fact, Wilson did give a baseball career a real shot at first, even spending two seasons playing at second base for the Rockies' minor league affiliate, the Tri-City Dust Devils and also the Asheville Tourists.

Ad

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Eventually, Wilson opted out, as he believed football was more up his alley. Looking back at it, it has proven to be an inspired decision. As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers #3 has ten Pro Bowl selections to his name and a Lombardi Trophy, earned back in 2014 when his Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.