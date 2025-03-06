NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson being viewed as a “fallback plan” by Steelers in 2025 Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to make the playoffs last season but now have to make a decision about their quarterback. Both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are no longer under contract and are unrestricted free agents.

With the free agency period about to begin in less than a week, there have been different options that the team has been mulling over.

While appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Steelers correspondent Mark Kaboly discussed how the team wants to sign Justin Fields and views Russell Wilson as a Plan B.

"They prefer Justin Fields, and they're going to move forward with the thought of trying to sign him up here right now. But things can happen between now and Wednesday. I mean, Justin is in no hurry to get signed right now. He has all the power in the relationship right now. I mean, he's considering how needy the NFL is in quarterback situation.

"Those six games did him really well last year, of making him a hot commodity out there. So he's just going to play it out here. The Steelers want to bring him back. They're going to make every effort to bring him back, and they're not going to mention this publicly, but he's 1A and if things go awry, then the fallback plan is Russell Wilson."

Wilson had a good season that wound up with him being in the Pro Bowl as an alternate. In 10 games, he finished completing 214-of-336 (63.7%) of his passes for 2,382 yards with 17 passing touchdowns to five interceptions.

With a handful of starting quarterback jobs available, it will be interesting to see who will be in the market for the 36-year-old quarterback.

Russell Wilson to Las Vegas rumors swirling

While the Pittsburgh Steelers may not be valuing Russell Wilson, there are some potential landing spots that are intriguing. One of them is a reunion with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas with the Raiders.

Matthew Berry of NBC Sports wrote that he was hearing about the potential of a reunion between the Super Bowl-winning coach and quarterback.

"I heard that there's something to the Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson reunion in Las Vegas rumors. I heard there have even been conversations and the thought process is, some version of: 'Hey, we both got fired in Seattle, we were better together than apart, let's figure out a way past our differences and run it back,' or some such. It makes a lot of sense on a lot of levels."

The two spent 10 seasons together and the team was able to win one Super Bowl and made it to another. It would be interesting to see a reunion between the two with a different team.

