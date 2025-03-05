Russell Wilson's wife Ciara sends 2-word message for Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia's OOTD from Oscars Party

Russell Wilson is awaiting the days before he hits free agency and becomes available to sign. In the meantime, he and his wife Ciara attended Vanity Fair's Oscars party; and she was in awe at one of the outfits there.

On Sunday, Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, showed up to the occasion wearing this black gown:

The R&B singer-songwriter had nothing but praise when she saw it online on Monday, commenting:

"Nani Boo!! (three heart-eyed emojis)"

Ciara Wilson reacts to Natalia Bryant's Vanity Fair outfit.

Natalia is the eldest of Bryant's children with his widow Vanessa. She has two surviving younger sisters: Bianka, 8; and Capri, 5. Gianna died in the January 2020 helicopter that killed her father; she was 17 at the time.

Russell Wilson, Ciara's Denver Airport clothing store closes almost a year after QB's departure from Broncos

As soon as Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in the 2022 offseason, he made steps to ingratiate himself with the local community. He bought a house in Cherry Hills Village and moved his family there.

But those moves could not prevent what was to follow: he and the team sank to a 5-12 record, his worst as a starter. They managed to improve to 8-9 in 2023, but head coach Sean Payton opted to move on from him.

So he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers and, in preparation, sold his Denver house at a significant loss. Throughout the 2024 season, there was still one last remnant of his tenure in Colorado: a branch of House of LR&C, his and Ciara's clothing brand, at Denver International Airport.

But on Tuesday, company spokesperson Jaclyn Cummings confirmed that it had closed upon the expiry of its lease, with airport spokesperson Ashley Forest clarifying the date as February 17:

“DEN’s concessions team periodically assess retail offerings and refresh concepts to better serve passengers.”

The closure also represents part of House of LR&C's pivot towards online sales with a more limited range. Once boasting four brands, it now promotes just one: Russell Wilson's menswear line Good Man Brand. Cummings said:

“The House of LR&C remains in existence as our house company, but our current focus is on growing Russell Wilson’s menswear brand, Good Man Brand. We are prioritizing direct-to-consumer growth, strategic wholesale partnerships, and pop-up experiences to bring the brand to more customers in an impactful way.”

The store had opened in the summer of 2023, just as another branch at the Park Meadows Mall in the suburb of Lone Tree had closed.

