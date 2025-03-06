Quarterback Russell Wilson supports stepson, Future and his athletic endeavors. On Thursday, Wilson shared a photo of the 10-year-old in a New York Yankees uniform playing little league baseball.

In the caption, Wilson shared his gratitude and pride in the opportunity to get to watch Future explore and enjoy playing sports.

"Young Baller. Love seeing you shine! Grateful for moments like these at the Ballpark Together. Next Jeter? ⚾️🏟️ @Yankees @MLB" Wilson wrote in his Instagram caption.

Wilson was a two-sport athlete in baseball and football. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2007 while still in high school. He went to college, but was picked by the Colorado Rockies in 2010 after playing college baseball at North Carolina State University.

In 2013, the Rockies traded Wilson's MLB rights to the Texas Rangers, who then traded him to the New York Yankees in 2018. On March 2, 2018, Wilson made his debut in a Yankees uniform during a Spring Training game against the Atlanta Braves. He struck out in five pitches during his only at-bat.

Russell Wilson shared sweet moment with Future during training camp

During training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers last summer, Russell Wilson was joined by stepson Future. The 10-year-old was the official ball boy for the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp and had a front-row view of the ins and outs of the NFL.

During training camp, Wilson shared a photo of himself walking off the field with his arm around Future.

"Psalm 32:8 I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with My loving eye on you," Wilson wrote in the caption.

Wilson began dating his now-wife Ciara in 2015 when Future was just a year old. Wilson and Ciara got engaged in March 2016, and married in July 2016 in England. They share three children together: Sienna, Win and Amora.

