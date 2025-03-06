Russell Wilson drops 4-word message to Justin Fields on his 26th birthday amid uncertainty around Steelers QBs' future

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson shared an Instagram story on March 5 to wish teammate Justin Fields a happy 26th birthday. He posted a picture of the two in Steelers uniforms with the message:

“Happy birthday my brother!”

Russell Wilson's birthday message for Justin Fields

Wilson’s unexpected birthday wish highlights the camaraderie between the two, despite competing for the same starting spot last season. It also reflects Wilson’s respect for Fields, even amid an intense rivalry that divided both the locker room and Steelers fans.

Despite the competition, the two quarterbacks maintained a professional relationship. Wilson dismissed any notion of a rift between them, publicly praising Fields after the Steelers' victory over the Jets.

“I’ve always been a huge Justin fan. I’ve always loved watching his game,” Wilson said.

“He’s a tremendous quarterback, he’s a franchise quarterback, he’s a leader. He’s got all the intangibles, and whatever I can give to him and show him—just being around him—that’s part of my job.”

The Steelers signed Wilson in March 2024 to a one-year veteran minimum contract after his release from the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Fields was traded by the Chicago Bears the same month for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.

The Steelers currently have no quarterbacks under contract for the 2025 season. However, recent reports suggest they plan to re-sign Fields, while Wilson is expected to join the New York Giants.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields' rivalry comes to a rest

Both players competed for the starting role, but a preseason calf injury sidelined Russell Wilson, prompting the Steelers to start Justin Fields. The team began strong, going 4-2 by Week 6. However, head coach Mike Tomlin made a controversial decision to bench Fields in favor of Wilson once he recovered.

Wilson’s return proved effective, as he led the Steelers to a decisive 37-15 victory against the New York Jets in his debut. The team finished the season with a 10-7 record and secured a postseason berth.

Tomlin’s decision, however, was met with backlash, causing division in the locker room. Many players and staff voiced their support for Fields. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared insight into the situation:

“Every indication that I’ve gotten is the people in that building love Justin Fields—coaches, players. There are a lot of folks in that facility who do not want Mike Tomlin to go away from Justin Fields right now.”

Thus, the Steelers' fans will have their wish fulfilled as Fields is most likely to continue as their QB in the upcoming season.

