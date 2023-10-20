NFL superstar Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce went to Game 1 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a fantastic game to start the series, as it was an intense battle.

Philadelphia was able to stave off Arizona's late comeback to win the game 5-3 and take an early edge in the series. Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber all homered to kick off the NLCS.

When recalling his adventure to Citizens Bank Park, Travis Kelce said that some of the Philadelphia fans flicked him off. However, he feels that they did it in a fun-loving way.

Kelce said:

"Gotta love getting flicked off by some of the Philly fans."

When Travis Kelce said he was flicked off, it surprised his brother. But Travis was not phased by the gestures as he said that the fans did it with a smile and that he deserved it.

If one thing is for certain, it is that Philadelphia fans stand largely behind their home teams. It is not just the Phillies fans, but also fans of the 76ers, the Eagles and the Flyers. This is one tough city to play in when you are on the opposing team.

The Kelce brothers also explained the high-stakes atmosphere that follows postseason baseball, which they love. The environment is electric, and the park is packed with die-hard fans.

Travis Kelce enjoyed his time with his brother at the Phillies game

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, who play in the NFL, enjoyed taking a break from the demands of professional football and spending time with each other at the Phillies vs Diamondbacks NLCS game.

The Phillies are up 2-1 in the series after losing Game 3 on Thursday. Still, the team feels good about their chances of making the World Series.

If Philadelphia does make the World Series, it would not be surprising to see the Kelce brothers in attendance for one of the games at Citizens Bank Park.

Arizona and Philadelphia will play Game 4 on Friday at 8:07 p.m. ET, and Philadelphia will be looking for some revenge. Expect the Phillies to jump on Diamondbacks starter Joe Mantiply.