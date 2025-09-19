Nick Castellanos educates Mookie Betts on his Scooby Doo superhero theory, breaking down his animated reasoning

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos often hits home runs preceding or during major historical events, mostly negative. Moreover, Castellanos has also garnered notoriety with his outspoken thoughts.

Eccentric as it is, Castellanos' favorite superhero is not from the Marvel or DC universe, which is the case for any average person. For the All-Star outfielder, Scooby-Doo is his favorite hero.

During Castellanos' appearance on "On Base with Mookie Betts" on Wednesday, the podcast urged him to educate him about why Scooby-Doo is a superhero. The 33-year-old outfielder happily obliged.

"I can definitely learn you why he's a superhero," Nick Castellanos replied [Timestamp 59:21]. Well, usually a superhero has a superpower, right? Scooby-Doo is a dog and he can talk. Scooby-Doo also, well, superheroes usually use their super power to help people, right?"

"Well, Scooby-Doo is a dog that can talk and solves mysteries and helps people that are in a sticky situation because somebody behind a mask is causing some sort of problem and is, you know, doing criminal stuff. And here comes this talking dog and his group of friends and they solve the mystery," he added.

In the animated series, Scooby-Doo is a big, goofy Great Dane who loves snacks, naps, and solving mysteries with his friends: Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred. Together, they are known as Mystery Incorporated, and they travel on the Mystery Machine.

The original animated series, "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!," was created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for Hanna-Barbera and first aired in 1969.

Nick Castellanos names his favorite superheroes

In the same conversation with Mookie Betts, Nick Castellanos revealed that he still watches Scooby-Doo. A father of three, Castellanos said he prefers introducing his kids to the classic animated series rather than the newer versions.

The Phillies outfielder explained that the older episodes feature softer colors and a slower pace, which he feels are better suited to young minds. Quipped by Betts, the All-Star outfielder also named his favorite superheroes.

"I mean, Scooby-Doo has to be in there," Nick Castellanos replied [Timestamp 1:01:20]. "So Scooby-Doo is obviously in there because if I did'nt, there'd be a gigantic uproar. Call me a phony. I like Batman a lot. Bruce Wayne....You know what superhero I like that brings a smile to my face is the Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy."

Another superhero Castellanos mentioned was Quailman, the alter ego of Doug Funnie, the protagonist of the animated sitcom Doug. The show originally aired on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 1994 before Disney's acquisition in 1996.

