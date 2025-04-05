Nick Castellanos, Josh Hader, Mark Canha & others drop their picks for MLB’s next expansion team

There are 30 MLB teams active in North America, two less than the NFL's 32. With baseball witnessing a surge in popularity, MLB has long flirted with the idea of expansion. As speculation grows about where a potential new franchise might land, a few current players have shared their dream destinations.

In a series of quick-hit interviews with mlb.fits, players from around the league named the cities they’d most like to see receive an MLB expansion team. Nashville came out as a clear favorite, but other lesser-mentioned spots like Omaha and Raleigh also got some love.

Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers was quick with his pick:

"I would love Omaha, just because I'm from there."

Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin added a fresh idea to the mix:

"I think Salt Lake would be cool. Salt Lake City would be pretty cool."

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos went straight to a frontrunner:

"Where do I think? Maybe Nashville, Tennessee."

Astros closer Josh Hader backed up Castellanos’ choice:

"Yeah. That’s a good city."

Miami Marlins second baseman Connor Norby offered a different pick:

"I'm biased, but Raleigh, North Carolina."

Kansas City Royals star Mark Canha was direct in his support:

"I think Nashville should have a team."

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker brought Charlotte into the discussion:

"So I live in South Carolina. Charlotte’s just up the street. So they have a good AAA stadium. It’s a good city."

Outfielder Kyle Stowers added:

"Nashville would be a really fun place."

MLB commissioner shares his thoughts on possible expansion

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has been vocal about adding two more teams to the mix.

However, for that to happen, he suggested one team in the Eastern time zone and one in the Mountain or Pacific time zone so that there are no issues in realignment and scheduling work.

“I’d say two things about expansion conceptually. We think we are a growth business, and there are markets around the U.S. that want baseball. That’s our principle motivation. There are also advantages in going from 30 to 32 in terms of schedule and format,” Manfred said on the Questions For Cancer Research podcast.

“It would create an opportunity to realign (divisions) – fours work a lot better in schedules than fives.”

Manfred also voiced for strong local ownership and a strong individual to anchor the organization. He also asks for support from the local public and said that adequate facilities will be important before any team will be taken into consideration.

