  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Nick Castellanos' sister Jackie enjoys boat life in baby blue bikini while celebrating anniversary with furry companion Ash

Nick Castellanos' sister Jackie enjoys boat life in baby blue bikini while celebrating anniversary with furry companion Ash

By Safeer M S
Published Aug 24, 2025 19:31 GMT
Nick Castellanos with his sister and mother
Nick Castellanos with his sister and mother [Image Source: Instagram/casty_8]

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos has a younger sister, Jacqueline, who is a sales associate at Nest Seekers International, a global real estate firm. Jacqueline recently celebrated a major milestone in her life, away from her big brother's busy MLB schedule.

Ad

A constant companion for Jacqueline throughout the past year has been Ash, her pet dalmatian. She got him last August 2024, and recently celebrated the first anniversary in style. Though she got Ash in August, he was born in June 2024. Castellano's sister had celebrated her pet dog's first birthday with a boating trip.

On Saturday, Castellanos's sister posted three Instagram stories on the special occasion. The first was a collage of two selfies of Jacqueline with Ash from a boat. While she donned a baby blue bikini, her pet dog had a life jacket on.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Nick Castellanos&#039; sister Jacqueline&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/jackiecastellanos_]
Nick Castellanos' sister Jacqueline's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/jackiecastellanos_]

The second snap was a picture of a boat, while the third was a collage of two snaps, one from August of last year to that of this year.

Ad
"one whole year with you," she captioned the story.
Jacqueline&#039;s Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram/jackiecastellanos_]
Jacqueline's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram/jackiecastellanos_]

Nick Castellanos is the oldest sibling in his family. Born to Michelle and Jorge in South Florida, Castellanos also has a younger brother, Ryan. The three siblings are very close, and the youngest two closely follow their big brother's MLB career.

Ad

Not much else is known about Castellanos' sister. She is very active on social media, regularly updating fans about her travels. In addition to Ash, her boyfriend regularly appears on her social media posts.

Nick Castellanos' sister enjoys a romantic getaway with her boyfriend

A few days ago, Nick Castellanos' sister, Jacqueline, vacationed in Cartagena, a port city in Colombia. Also on the vacation was her boyfriend, whose name is yet to be known.

Ad

On August 16, Jacqueline shared a 10-snap Instagram post, giving fans a sneak peek of her recent vacation. In the first picture, Jacqueline, donning a brown bikini, sat on a swing by the beach with a hat on her head.

The second picture, with the same attire, showed her cozying up with her boyfriend in a speedboat. Up next was a picture of fellow tourists in the sea, followed by that of the bar on the beach.

Ad

A hilarious snap of two Keel-billed Toucans standing on either side of glass, possibly filled with alcohol, was next. Subsequent snaps showed other animals.

Unlike most of her recent vacations, where the presence of Ash was a constant, this Colombian vacation was apparently devoid of his presence.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications