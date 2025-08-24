Nick Castellanos' sister Jackie enjoys boat life in baby blue bikini while celebrating anniversary with furry companion Ash

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos has a younger sister, Jacqueline, who is a sales associate at Nest Seekers International, a global real estate firm. Jacqueline recently celebrated a major milestone in her life, away from her big brother's busy MLB schedule.A constant companion for Jacqueline throughout the past year has been Ash, her pet dalmatian. She got him last August 2024, and recently celebrated the first anniversary in style. Though she got Ash in August, he was born in June 2024. Castellano's sister had celebrated her pet dog's first birthday with a boating trip.On Saturday, Castellanos's sister posted three Instagram stories on the special occasion. The first was a collage of two selfies of Jacqueline with Ash from a boat. While she donned a baby blue bikini, her pet dog had a life jacket on.Nick Castellanos' sister Jacqueline's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/jackiecastellanos_]The second snap was a picture of a boat, while the third was a collage of two snaps, one from August of last year to that of this year.&quot;one whole year with you,&quot; she captioned the story.Jacqueline's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram/jackiecastellanos_]Nick Castellanos is the oldest sibling in his family. Born to Michelle and Jorge in South Florida, Castellanos also has a younger brother, Ryan. The three siblings are very close, and the youngest two closely follow their big brother's MLB career.Not much else is known about Castellanos' sister. She is very active on social media, regularly updating fans about her travels. In addition to Ash, her boyfriend regularly appears on her social media posts.Nick Castellanos' sister enjoys a romantic getaway with her boyfriendA few days ago, Nick Castellanos' sister, Jacqueline, vacationed in Cartagena, a port city in Colombia. Also on the vacation was her boyfriend, whose name is yet to be known.On August 16, Jacqueline shared a 10-snap Instagram post, giving fans a sneak peek of her recent vacation. In the first picture, Jacqueline, donning a brown bikini, sat on a swing by the beach with a hat on her head.The second picture, with the same attire, showed her cozying up with her boyfriend in a speedboat. Up next was a picture of fellow tourists in the sea, followed by that of the bar on the beach.A hilarious snap of two Keel-billed Toucans standing on either side of glass, possibly filled with alcohol, was next. Subsequent snaps showed other animals. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnlike most of her recent vacations, where the presence of Ash was a constant, this Colombian vacation was apparently devoid of his presence.