NL West: Predicting where every team will finish in 2023

The NL West has been dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers for the past decade, winning the division nine times in the past ten seasons. Since 2013, only the 2021 San Francisco Giants have won the division, finishing the season with a 107-55 record.

However, entering the 2023 campaign, the San Diego Padres are a legitimate contender for the NL West crown. This upcoming season, there will be a two-horse race between San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers vying for the top spot.

MJ Castro @mlbdailyreports Are the San Diego Padres gonna win the NL West in 2023 over the Dodgers??

"Are the San Diego Padres gonna win the NL West in 2023 over the Dodgers??" - MJ Castro

Here is a closer look at each team in the division, as well as their probable season-ending ranks.

1. San Diego Padres might win the NL West for the first time since 2006

Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the division over the past decade, it looks like it is time for a new team to take over the throne. The Padres have managed to piece together one of the strongest lineups in baseball. While the Dodgers will not go down without a fight, San Diego's star-studded roster may be too much to overcome.

"#Padres projected 2023 lineup." - Hector Gomez

San Diego's 2023 lineup will feature the likes of Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Carpenter, and now, Nelson Cruz. Look for San Diego to take first place this season.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

While it appears that the Dodgers may not defend their title, it will most certainly be a tight battle until the end of the year. Los Angeles still boasts one of the best rosters in baseball, however, the team did lose several key pieces of their success this offseason.

colleen @cmmcguire @jbrownie__ All the experts and projections say the Padres are winning the NL West and I don't see it. The Dodgers are still really good.

"All the experts and projections say the Padres are winning the NL West and I don’t see it. The Dodgers are still really good." - @cmmcguire

The Dodgers said goodbye to Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger this offseason, with the free agent signing elsewhere. While the team did bring in veterans J.D. Martinez, Jason Heyward, and Miguel Rojas, they may need to rely on their younger players to take a leap forward. That alone might give the Padres the edge for the top spot.

3. San Francisco Giants

Perhaps by default, the San Francisco Giants should secure a third-place spot in the NL West, though they may face some competition from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants have had a forgettable offseason, despite having signed both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa at one point. Instead, their biggest signings will be Michael Conforto, Sean Manaea, Ross Stripling, and Mitch Haniger.

While the team should finish above.500, they are no longer the title contenders they were in 2021.

4. Arizona Diamondbacks

A legitimate threat to the number three spot, the Diamondbacks have enjoyed a successful offseason, landing Gabriel Moreno, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Evan Longoria, and Kyle Lewis. While they may finish fourth this upcoming season, it may not be long before the D-Backs rise up the NL West standings.

Nae 🧬 @NaeNaeTakes Starting a new series- top 10 players for each MLB team based on projected value for 2023. So things like positional value are accounted for.

Alphabetically the Arizona Diamondbacks are first

Alphabetically the Arizona Diamondbacks are first Starting a new series- top 10 players for each MLB team based on projected value for 2023. So things like positional value are accounted for.Alphabetically the Arizona Diamondbacks are first https://t.co/elklZkCHVj

"Starting a new series- top 10 players for each MLB team based on projected value for 2023. So things like positional value are accounted for. Alphabetically the Arizona Diamondbacks are first" - @NaeNaeTakes

5. Colorado Rockies

Perhaps the easiest entry into this list, the Colorado Rockies will undoubtedly finish last in the NL West this season. The most notable addition for Colorado this offseason was the acquisition of Nolan Jones from the Cleveland Guardians, who batted .224 with a pair of home runs and 13 RBIs in 28 games. This is how dire the situation has turned in Colorado.

r/ColoradoRockies @RockiesSub Pretty much the entire selection of Rockies stuff at the MLB Flagship Store in New York.

"Pretty much the entire selection of Rockies stuff at the MLB Flagship Store in New York." - @RockiesSub

It may be another long season for the rebuilding Rockies, after finishing last season with a 68-94. They may be an interesting team this upcoming season solely based on potential trades involving veterans Randal Grichuk, Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron, and Daniel Bard.

