After a tightly contested first game of the NLCS, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will continue their series Wednesday afternoon. The major story from Game 1 was the performances of the starting pitcher for each team. While the Phillies' Zack Wheeler would walk away with the win, both he and Yu Darvish dazzled on the mound.

"Diving into Zack Wheeler's NASTY pitch sequencing from Game 1 on #MLBCentral." - MLB Network

In a classic postseason pitching duel, Darvish and Wheeler combined for 15 strikeouts, while each going seven innings. Darvish was charged with the only runs of the game thanks to home runs by sluggers Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. However, he only allowed three total hits on the night.

Heading into Game 2 of the NLCS, we may be in store for another pitching duel as Aaron Nola and Blake Snell are set to face off. However, Snell may end up as one of the most important players in Game 2, as he has struggled mightily against the Phillies this season.

In two appearances against the Phillies this season, Snell pitched to a 6.75 ERA, lasting only a combined 9.1 innings.

Starting 9 @Starting9 The last time Blake Snell faced the Phillies?



He unfortunately broke Bryce Harper’s thumb. Little did we know these teams would meet again in October. The last time Blake Snell faced the Phillies?He unfortunately broke Bryce Harper’s thumb. Little did we know these teams would meet again in October. https://t.co/0oCZKVmcKS

"The last time Blake Snell faced the Phillies? He unfortunately broke Bryce Harper’s thumb. Little did we know these teams would meet again in October." - Starting 9

Bryce Harper may end up as the most important player for them in Game 2 for the Phillies. After hitting a home run off Yu Darvish in Game 1, and looking to get revenge on Snell for breaking his thumb, the 2-time MVP could help the Phillies carry a 2-0 series lead back to Philadelphia.

Three other key players to watch out for Game 2 of the NLCS

Aside from Bryce Harper, another key player for the Phillies will be Aaron Nola, who has made two appearances for Philadelphia this postseason and has been excellent. The star pitcher has not allowed an earned run this postseason, and in one game against the Padres this season, he went 7.0 innings and recorded 10 strikeouts.

"I’ve never seen this much emotion from Aaron Nola. #Phillies #RingTheBell #RedOctober" - Justin Lever

If San Diego wants any hope in the NLCS, the Padres will need their superstars Manny Machado and Juan Soto to play to their All-Star potential. In Game 1, Machado and Soto combined for 0-7 with a walk, which is unacceptable if San Diego wants to win the NLCS and punch their ticket to the World Series.

When matched against Nola, Machado has only managed a single hit in 13 plate appearances. However, Soto has found more success hitting three home runs and going 9-for-33 in his career vs. Nola.

Poll : Who will win Game 2? Padres Phillies 0 votes