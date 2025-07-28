  • home icon
  "Nobody I've ever met that's like Ichiro Suzuki" - Cal Raleigh shares true feelings about Japanese Mariners legend

"Nobody I've ever met that's like Ichiro Suzuki" - Cal Raleigh shares true feelings about Japanese Mariners legend

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 28, 2025 00:55 GMT
Cal Raleigh (L), Ichiro Suzuki (R) (Images from - Getty)
On Sunday, Ichiro Suzuki made history by becoming the first Asian-born player to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, as he joined the exclusive club alongside legends of the game such as CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner and the late Dick Allen and Dave Parker.

In honor of Ichiro's enshrinement, the MLBPA Instagram page posted on Sunday Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh's thoughts on how unique a player the Japanese star was.

"I'd say [Ichiro Suzuki] was kind of 'one of one'. You know, there's nobody I've ever met that that's like Ichiro. He's one of a kind, just truly unbelievable player, person and just how he went about everything, how he still goes about everything, he's crazy."
"Just a super great guy. Down to earth, always willing to share information to help out others. Just a legend among among baseball players. He's an icon," Cal Raleigh said.
Having made his MLB debut in April of 2001, outfielder Ichiro Suzuki went on to establish himself as one of the greats of the game. In 19 seasons at the major league level, Suzuki garnered 10 All-Star selections, an AL MVP award, 10 Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger awards, among several other honors.

Fourteen of Ichiro's 19 seasons stateside were spent with the Seattle Mariners, and Mariners fans widely regard him as one of the best to ever put on the navy blue.

Cal Raleigh's heroics in 2025 could give him the kind of "Mariners legend" status that Ichiro Suzuki enjoys

Having hit a major league-leading 41 home runs so far this season, Cal Raleigh is well on pace to beat the Seattle Mariners' single-season home run record set by the great Ken Griffey Jr. with 56 homers in 1998.

ESPN projects Raleigh to hit 63 home runs, which would break Aaron Judge's American League record of 62.

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels - Source: Getty
Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels - Source: Getty

Speaking of Judge, with the Yankees captain's injury, Raleigh is now the favorite for the AL MVP award. If he does so, he would be the first Mariners player since Ichiro in 2001 to win the award and the third Mariner overall.

Edited by Brad Taningco
