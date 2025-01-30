Nolan Arenado Hot Stove: MLB insider updates on 10x Gold Glove winner's status as spring training approaches

MLB insider Jon Morosi offered a major update on St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado's current status on Wednesday.

Earlier in the offseason, the Cardinals were reportedly looking to potentially offload the veteran. However, things have failed to materialize in a manner satisfactory for all parties, and Arenado's future remains up in the air with the new season inching closer by the day.

On the MLB Network's "Hot Stove," Morosi shed light on why he thinks that Arenado will still be on the Cardinals' books come spring training.

"I would say, based on some of the conversations I've had this week, the chances continue to increase, that by the time the Cardinals arrive to spring training in Jupiter, Florida, Arenado will still be a member of the St. Louis Cardinals," Morosi said.

"Owed $74 million over the next three seasons, we ask ourselves, how many teams in baseball have that kind of payroll capacity and flexibility to add a player that is candidly coming off a 'down' offensive year."

Alex Bregman's availability as a free agent potentially hampering Nolan Arenado's ability to seal a move, per MLB insider

When discussing how Nolan Arenado's chance of sealing a trade this offseason looked low, a major reason that MLB insider Jon Morosi gave was the availability of Alex Bregman, who is still on the market as a free agent. Bregman, a third baseman like Arenado, is arguably the better choice in terms of offensive production.

"Especially with Bregman still out there," Morosi said. "The longer this thing goes without Bregman having resolution, I have a hard time finding Arenado a spot, as to where he's going to land."

Alex Bregman (L) and Nolan Arenado (R) (Image from - Getty)

Both Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado have amazing resumes, with Bregman having two All-Star caps and two World Series winners' rings, while Arenado has 10 Gold Glove Awards and eight All-Star caps. However, looking at their performances in the 2024 season, Bregman seems to be a safer bet at this point.

Additionally, Bregman is a free agent, and organizations have the ability to negotiate a new contract with the player from scratch. Arenado, on the other hand, has three years remaining on his deal, with a significant amount in salary also due. For many organizations, those constraints may simply not be worth it for a player who seems to be trending the wrong way at 33 years old.

