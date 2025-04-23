Nolan Arenado linked to $3.5 billion franchise in blockbuster trade, per MLB insider

Nolan Arenado is undoubtedly one of the best third basemen of his generation, earning 8 All-Star selections and 10 Gold Glove Awards throughout his MLB career. Even though he may have slipped a little in recent years, the 34-years-old remains a productive contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals.

While he may no longer be the player he once was, Nolan Arenado could still be a positive addition to any contender. This is why he has been so interesting to keep tabs on, as the St. Louis Cardinals superstar has been linked in trade rumors all offseason, as well as the early stages of the 2025 campaign.

The New York Yankees have long been viewed as a potential suitor for the third baseman, however, MLB analyst and podcast host Jake Storiale mentioned another high-profile club as a landing spot. Storiale brought up the possibilty of the Philadelphia Phillies being a suitor for Nolan Arenado in the latest episode of Wake n Jake.

"Alec Bohm, the Phillies shake up that we've talked about, Nolan Arenado. I believe the Phillies are on his trade list of "yes," I kind of like that. That's a stadium that Nolan Arenado hits with, that's a bunch of alphas he fits in with," Storiale explained.

The Philadelphia Phillies are no strangers to blockbuster moves. The club has a $3.5 billion valuation (according to CNBC) as a result of their desire to succeed and their loaded roster, making them an ideal candidate to land Arenado. Jake Storiale believes that the Phils could benefit from his addition, even as his production has declined a bit.

"Defensively, you know what you're getting. Even if he's a league average hitter with his plus third base on that Phillies team, a seventh hole Arenado, fire me up and fire up Philly fans, that really turned my head," He continued.

Nolan Arenado reportedly has list of 6 teams he would welcome a trade to

All offseason, there was plenty of speculation about whether or not the St. Louis Cardinals would be able to find a deal for their superstar third baseman. While there has been interest, the biggest obstacle is Arenado's full no-trade clause, meaning that he would have to approve of any potential deal before it could happen.

According to a source close to Arenado, the third baseman was reportedly open to a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and interestingly enough, the Phildelphia Phillies. Arenado also vetoed a potential trade to the Houston Astros this offseason, backing up the list shared by the anonymous source.

