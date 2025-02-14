Nolan Arenado's presence creates major concern for Cardinals' young squad, per insider

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is expected to report to spring training along with other position players despite the ongoing barrage of trade rumors this offseason.

Arenado’s presence in the Cardinals’ lineup this upcoming season could create significant issues for the team as it looks to pivot to a younger squad without going through a full-blown rebuild, Cardinals’ insider Derrick Goold explains.

Goold explained the thought process behind Cardinals GM Oliver Marmol’s thought process. According to Goold, Marmol’s thought process is that the team will have Nolan Arenado at the hot corner. Goold said on MLB Network on Thursday:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As of right now, as of a few minutes ago (Oliver Marmol)sis planning Spring Training...as if Nolan Arenado will be in camp."

While Nolan Arenado reporting to camp could be seen as a positive, Goold discussed how Arenado’s presence could create an issue for up-and-coming infielder Nolan Gorman:

“He’d (Gorman) be the starting third baseman if the Cardinals are able to trade Nolan Arenado.”

However, with Arenado in camp, the following situation will ensue:

“That puts Nolan Gorman at second base a lot and Brendan Donovan in the outfield.”

Lastly, Goold focused on the further trickle-down effect in the outfield:

“The lean would be toward Lars Nootbar in center with Ciani and Victor Scott II, the rising speedster prospect, he’d likely be the priority center fielder in Triple-A with Ciani coming off the bench for defense purposes.”

Expand Tweet

Eventually, getting Arenado into the lineup would create a significant shift in positions throughout the Cardinals’ lineup, which could be avoided if the Cards keep Arenado. As of now, the plan remains to have Arenado at third base to start the season.

Cardinals president provides insight into Nolan Arenado trade

Cardinals president John Mozeliak spoke to the media at the team’s spring training facility, providing insight into the Arenado trade situation.

MLB.com quoted Mozeliak as saying:

“Could something happen in the next week, possibly. Could this go into camp, possibly. So, I really don’t have like a definitive answer for everyone that’s curious on what will be the answer.”

The lack of certainty on Mozeliak’s part comes on the heels of the proposed trade between the Cards and the Houston Astros, one that prompted Arenado to invoke his no-trade clause. Mozeliak concluded:

“So, patience is required.”

While Mozeliak didn't dismiss the possibility of a trade, he underscored the fact that there are no guarantees that a deal will happen. As such, it remains to be seen if a team like the Toronto Blue Jays or the Detroit Tigers, who reportedly missed out on Alex Bregman, could pivot toward Arenado.

Eventually, anything can happen as teams’ attention focuses toward spring training and the start of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback