In the MLB, there has never been a pitcher quite like Nolan Ryan. The flamboyant right-hander was a statistical wonder, with 324 victories, seven no-hitters, and more strikeouts (5,714) and walks (2,795) than any other pitcher in history.

He was also a physical oddity, continuing to pitch at a high level until his mid-forties.

Ryan was chosen on 491 of the 497 ballots by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, with the fifth-highest percentage (98.79%), to the Hall of Fame in 1999. He is only behind Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, Ken Griffey Jr., and Tom Seaver in this category.

Prior to being traded to the California Angels in 1971, Nolan Ryan had seasons where he wasn't certain he'd report to spring training. Throughout his six seasons pitching for the New York Mets, he had a terrible time maintaining control, resulting in a less-than-impressive 29–38 win–loss record.

The Refugio-born right-hander wondered if it was time to give up on his aspirations, relocate to Texas, and pursue a career in veterinary medicine.

In a recent conversation with Texas Monthly, Nolan Ryan emphasized how MLB pitching has changed from his days:

"That’s what you were expected to do in those days, When you started a game, your intent was to finish it. It’s changed because of the people running the game, I think a lot of pitchers are underutilized—they could pitch later into the game."

Although Nolan Ryan stopped playing baseball in 1993, he never truly left the sport. He established the Round Rock Express minor league baseball franchise in the Austin suburbs in 2000 (along with his son Reid and entrepreneur Don Sanders).

MLB teams believe in pitching rotation

The position of reliever is one of the most undervalued in the squad. However, effective bullpen pitching is necessary for a strong team throughout the course of the season and even in crucial championship games. The bullpen steps in at this point.

Take, for example, the 2022 World Series finalists, the Philadelphia Phillies. They ran their 2022 MLB season on the power of a great bullpen. Their depth was amazing, and Rob Thomson's brilliance when it came to pitch rotations was simply sublime.

Whatever is conceivable is achievable with these four relievers. Gregory Soto, Jose Alvarado, Craig Kimbrel, and Seranthony Dominguez may each pitch the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, respectively. This could all be varied and modified according to the situation that the team might be in.

